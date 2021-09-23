The sexist intent of the dress code at Villanova Gymnasium | Opinion

Does anyone wear open toe shoes at the gym? Apparently, according to the dress code at Villanova Fitness Center, it is. At first I thought the new posters around the fitness center were for a new dress code. The dress code is nothing new. The policy is as follows: Users must wear closed-toe athletic shoes (exception: yoga / pilates classes) AT ALL TIMES. Users should wear a shirt that ALWAYS covers their entire chest and stomach.

I contacted the Fitness and Recreation Coordinator because of my confusion. She informed me that the dress code was not really new as it always stated that shirts must be worn at all times in the establishment.

She went on to say that with the ever changing trends in the fitness industry regarding sportswear, we wanted to adjust our policy to meet the standards of what we are trying to establish in our facilities.

In addition, we have this policy because we want to provide a welcoming environment, extend the life of our equipment and reduce the risk of various skin infections. She also added that this policy was not enforced much last year as COVID-19 was the main concern.

Controversies over the dress code are not new. I feel like it was a more predominant topic years ago when people started questioning the intent behind clothing restriction. I remember in high school that originally we weren’t allowed to wear leggings. Then when the school hired a principal, we were then allowed to wear leggings. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. This answers the dilemma of dress codes: they are sexist.

The dress code at the Villanova Fitness Center is also sexist in nature. The language is incredibly biased towards women who play sports. Aside from closed-toe shoes, the language of the chest and stomach only connotes feminine clothing. I tend to see women wearing sports bras and crop tops. However, I also see a lot of men who have fully open muscle reservoirs on the side.

Why hasn’t this masculine tongue been included if we want everyone to feel welcome in the gym? Probably because this dress code targets women.

The language of open-toed shoes distracts attention from actual intention. If the policy had only included stomach and chest language, it would be too obvious who this dress code was aimed at. Language has been included to discourage people from pointing out that the dress code is sexist.

If the goal is to promote a welcoming environment, why establish strict guidelines on what to wear? The gym should be a place where everyone feels they can go, no matter what they choose to put on their body. Villanova promotes inclusiveness, which comes in all its forms. Since this is the case, inclusiveness must adhere to both female and male clothing. It is not justifiable to tell women that they have to cover up or hide their bodies to attend a gym. It is the opposite of welcoming.

I think it’s true that fitness trends are changing. There are now more options for everyone to wear when working out. Therefore, we have to change our mindset for clothing in general. Villanova, and everyone else, should realize that clothes don’t need to have too much power and shouldn’t make you feel a certain way. Clothing is just fabric and shouldn’t weigh more than that.

Therefore, the clothes should be decided by who wears them. As long as the person wearing the outfit is comfortable, there shouldn’t be a problem. A problem with what someone else wears during training isn’t a problem with changing clothes or trends.

The judgment of what a person wears is a reflection of the person participating in an unnecessary assessment of someone else’s dress.

The new dress code does the opposite of its intention to create a welcoming environment. Maybe it protects the equipment or reduces skin problems. However, it mainly targets and discourages women who go to the gym, making it unwelcoming. Obviously, the dress code at the fitness center does not realize the sexist intention behind the language used.