Saadia Group agrees to acquire luxury footwear and accessories brand Aquatalia





NEW YORK, September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Saadia Group, an end-to-end multi-brand platform known for being leaders in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail and distribution of products, proudly announced today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of its first luxury fashion label, Aquatalia, from Global Brands Group. The acquisition was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of new York and is expected to close in the coming weeks. Created in 1994 and manufactured in Italy, Aquatalia is renowned for the best combination of fashion, craftsmanship and comfort in luxury footwear – celebrating “functional luxury, versatile style and portability”. The Saadia group acquires Aquatalia with the vision of entering the luxury footwear market. With the history of style and craftsmanship of Aquatalia, the Saadia Group considers it the ideal label to start its portfolio in the world of luxury fashion. Jack Saadia, Director and Co-Founder of the Saadia Group said: “The addition of Aquatalia to our growing family of brands strengthens our reach and our ability to serve new consumers. We look forward to developing this brand and are excited to continue to enrich our portfolio. in the luxury market. ” ABOUT THE SAADIA GROUP The Saadia Group is the leading manufacturer and retailer of multi-category products. It caters to a diverse portfolio of consumer products in multiple categories targeting all age groups: men’s, women’s and children’s fashion clothing, shoes, women’s handbags, home textiles, furniture / decor and accessories. technological, etc. Their strategic investments in fashion brands use their vast experience and leverage a comprehensive set of resources to develop and grow the business. ABOUT AQUATALIA Created in 1994, the Aquatalia shoe adheres to the tradition of meticulous Italian shoe manufacturing. Aquatalia offers the best combination of fashion, quality and comfort in luxury footwear and is the first to combine distinctive Italian design with innovative weather and stain resistant technology. Bridging the gap between style and function, Aquatalia sets a new standard in fine footwear and accessories. Media contact:

[email protected]

