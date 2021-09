Weekend Outlook – Support a Student-Led Fashion Show – The GW Hatchet

Media credit: Photographic illustration by Sydney Walsh | Staff photographer Check out the “Aviation Runway” themed Foggy Bottom fashion show to see some of the district’s newest designers, clothing brands and local models.

Celebrate the end of the first month of class with immersive events all over the city. Head to a district arts festival on Friday, support local fashion without having to leave campus on Saturday, and head to an educational exhibit at the African American History Museum on Sunday. Friday Art all night

Start the weekend with a nighttime arts festival that takes place in 16 neighborhoods, including DuPont Circle, Shaw and Van Ness. Between 7 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. the next morning, immerse yourself in a variety of visual and performative arts like painting, photography, music, theater and film. The festival, which is sponsored by Mayor Murial Bowser’s office, will feature events like an outdoor concert featuring DCs Black alley at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and a short film Festival in Tenleytown. Several locations. To free. Find more information here. Saturday Fashion show with hazy background

To start DC Fashion Week supporting some of DMV’s rising clothing brands. In collaboration with Howard University, the GW Phi Beta Sigma fraternity will host the Call Me When You Get Fly fashion show this Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the University Student Center. The Aviation Runway themed event will feature some of DC’s newest local designers, clothing brands and upcoming models. University student center. 800 21st St NW. Tickets are free. Registration is compulsory. Find more information here. Sunday Keeping the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies, Exhibition at the Museum of African-American History

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opens its new exhibit this weekend. The 4,300 square foot exhibit titled Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies explores the era of reconstruction in the United States from an African-American perspective. The exhibition will feature 200 photographs, over 100 objects and 15 audio, video and interactive programs addressing the African-American narrative at a pivotal moment in the country’s post-slavery history. Stopwatch tickets are free. Registration is compulsory. Find more information here. This article appeared in the September 23, 2021 issue of Hatchet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gwhatchet.com/2021/09/23/weekend-outlook-attend-a-student-run-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos