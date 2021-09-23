



Suits Unlimited celebrates its 50th anniversary Suits Unlimited, Albuquerque’s best men’s clothing store, celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suits Unlimited has experienced exceptional growth and development in serving Albuquerque’s menswear needs since the company was founded in 1971. says Larry Garcia. – Larry Garcia ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Suits Unlimited, the leader in menswear and formal wear in Albuquerque, New Mexico, celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company will host The Cake Ingenuity food truck selling cupcakes and prizes for men’s clothing will be given out throughout the day. The business is located at 5406 Menaul Blvd NE, just two blocks east of San Mateo. Come and help the company celebrate this wonderful milestone. Suits Unlimited was founded in 1971. It started back then as Mr. Casual, which was just a jeans store in its early days. Founder Larry Garcia learned to use a sewing machine when he was in the Marines in the 1960s. He sewed and repaired parachutes for his fellow soldiers. With his background in sewing, he got acquainted with the garment industry. He turned the business into a full-fledged men’s clothing store and brought in his two brothers to run the rapidly growing three-location business. Their families have since been brought into the store and generation after generation has helped it become the premier business it is today. Back in one place, the company really focused on the needs of its customers and the best ways to serve them. Suits Unlimited is 100% committed to customer service and brings the best quality at the best value for money to its store. “Suits Unlimited has experienced exceptional growth and development in serving Albuquerque’s menswear needs since the company was founded in 1971,” said Larry Garcia. “Over the next 50 years, we will focus on what has always been, personalized service, high quality men’s clothing and tailor-made tailoring. We love what we do and we love our customers! Suits Unlimited has become the store for Men’s Clothing in Albuquerque. It offers a full range of clothing and dress shoes, including men’s suits, dress shirts, dress shoes, tuxedos, wedding suit packages and tailoring. It offers high-end designer brands including Calvin Klein tie suits and formal wear, Ralph Lauren suits, Michael Kors suits, ties and formal wear, Zanetti Italia suits, Baroni suits, formal wear Stephen Geoffrey, formal wear Ike Behar, formal wear Kenneth Cole. , Allure Men dress shoes, Johnstone & Murphy dress shoes, Dockers dress shoes and Nunn Bush shoes.

For more information on Suits Unlimited and its products, please visit https://suitsunlimited.net Contact information:

Name: Steven Garcia

Organization: Suits Unlimited

Address: 5406 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

Telephone: (505) 883-1060

Website: https://suitsunlimited.net

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/552082961/suits-unlimited-celebrates-its-50th-anniversary

