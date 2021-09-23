Fashion
Colorado Designer Presents ‘Coco’ Inspired Collection on Catwalk
Norberto Mojardin will bring Mexico’s “Alebrijes” to this year’s podium. Inspired by the imaginary animals from the movie ‘Coco’, he hopes to attract a larger crowd.
COLORADO, USA For several years, the lack of Latino representation has been evident on the catwalks, prompting a Colorado designer and fashion mogul to create a more inclusive platform during Artist Fashion Week budding from around the world.
Alebrijes will be the theme of the collection that Mexican-born designer Norberto Mojardin will showcase at Latin Fashion Week Colorado in Denver this weekend.
“The Alebrijes are mystical animals in Mexico,” Mojardin said. “They are the representation of Mexican art. They got to know them with the movie Coco and the legend says they are the guardians of us. To guide the way when we die.”
Mojardin has been involved in the fashion industry for 15 years. Initially doing mostly makeup or styling hair, Mojardin said that over the years, at each of those fashion shows, he always noticed that something was missing.
“I really saw the need to be a little more included,” he said. “In the bands that I was in, basically, I was the only Mexican that was there, and I was there all the time, shutting down shows. I guess because I was doing something right.”
According to Mojardin, the lack of Latin representation at fashion shows made him take the initiative and he took the plunge to launch the very first Colorado Latin Fashion Week.
“I put it on the table for the fashion week that was already there and no, they weren’t willing to cooperate,” he said. “I waited four years in the conversations and it wasn’t just Latinos, I wanted to see more African, Asian inclusion. I didn’t see any of that so I had to create my own week. of fashion, where everything existed. “
Mojardin made a name for himself after winning first place in the Denver Fashion Week Paper Fashion Show featuring its Paper Tiger, ‘Beto.’ This victory allowed him and his team to travel to New York where they presented their paper design at the 97th Annual Awards of the Artistic Directors Club (ADC) in May 2018.
“My designs are dreams of years … I designed for ballet and folklore,” said Mojardin, recalling his days as a professional dancer. “But I had never put them in fashion or [imagined] that they would become so famous. It was then that I was recognized worldwide as the winner in New York. It was the title I needed to have some credibility in the fashion world, and for them to see my style, and I said it was time to break new ground, not just for me but for my Latino community. Everyone, I see myself as part of everyone. “
Mojardin’s parents separated when he was very young, so he was raised by his grandmother in a small town near the capital of Sonora, Mexico. Looking for a better future and with his grandmother telling him that his mother wanted to meet him, Mojardin traveled to the United States at the age of 11.
Upon arriving in Arizona, Mojardin said it was not as wonderful as some believe that the search for the “American Dream” can be. He said it was a very tumultuous time in his life as he was the victim of sexual, mental and physical abuse. Something he said that no one, especially a child, should ever have to experience.
“Sadly, these were the cards that God had given out for me, cards that I never imagined, and that in a way, thank God, I survived them,” he said. “I tried to kill myself too, but when you wake up and see that you are still alone and that only God is with you, and your grandmother’s prayers and advice that your grandmother gave you. Advice that made me the person Today I am like lighting a candle when you need help or cooking beans to find it. Well, and believe me, that’s what’s keeping me here.
When Mojardin arrived in Colorado, he encountered another challenge. He lived on the streets for about three or four months.
But he said he wanted to continue his studies.
“Emily Griffith gave me the opportunity, they paid half and me the other,” he said. “They even fed me there.
Mojardin’s family and friends have always been a big part of his art. With him and his partner, his grandmother would sew sequins on pieces as needed, and friends would cut paper or glue things together.
“We are all working. It is something very familiar,” he said. “We don’t take it like, oh we’re in a hurry, or compromised. No, everyone is doing what they can calmly. It’s like coming and cooking, meaning I come home. , I do a bit of art, and anyone who wants to get involved gets involved and whoever isn’t, is fine. So yes, the support of the family is unconditional. In all aspects. I don’t think my mind could create if I didn’t have my family here at home with me. “
In this year’s collection, Mojardin’s pieces are the result of months of work. And although the pandemic almost caused him to close his beauty salon, he took advantage of this moment and started work on his pieces.
“I believe that until the last day [until the show] I will continue to work on it, ”said Mojardin.
Thirty international and local designers are participating this year in the Colorado Latin Fashion Week to be held at the Denver County Courthouse on September 25-26.
In previous years, the show was 21 and older, but for this year’s show, Mojardin wants to include the younger crowd.
“The future youth is very important. Everyone is welcome,” said Mojardin.
He said the whole collection is super colorful with lots of glitter and stones, and is meant to be a show. Her collection will close the Latin Fashion Week.
“The color of the alebrijes enchanted me,” said Mojardin. “All of my pieces that I make are inspired for a child. That if a child sees these pieces, let them not be afraid of them. Let them not be so raw with monster faces. I put eyelashes on them. , blush, everything. Make it as beautiful as possible. ”
