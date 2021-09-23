Woman kicks off MIL who criticized her grandson, 6, for wearing a dress and Reddit responds

Much has changed in the education of children over the years, and parents often find themselves at odds with their parents on the best methods of whether babies should sleep on their stomachs (ever!) Another common controversy is appropriate kind expression, whatever that means. While many parents believe there are no gender-specific toys or clothing, the older generation may have more binary ideas.

This is exactly the situation for a poster on Reddits AITA forum which is engaged in a argument with his mother-in-law about her 6 year old son wearing a dress.

My son is 6 years old and love to wear dresses sometimes inside, wrote the original poster (OP). And we don’t care. If he turns out to be trans, gay whatever, my husband and I are 100% supportive and love him the way he is.

Hooray for acceptance! Unfortunately, the story continues:

My MIL was planning to stay for a few weeks before moving out, she continued. The second day she is here, my son is wearing a dress. MIL makes a face and asks my husband what he’s doing out of earshot of our sons. I didn’t quite hear what my husband said, but MIL kept a wacky face for the rest of the day but didn’t comment.

The PO added: A few days later (yesterday) he is wearing a dress again. This time MIL turns to our son and says in a very critical and mean tone: Why don’t you go put on some jeans? Why do you want to wear a dress? He had tears in his eyes and came over to give me a hug. He was sad and ashamed. I comforted him and told him no, you’re okay with wearing a dress, don’t worry. ‘

Nice job, mom! The OP asked his mother-in-law for a word privately, explaining that she wanted her children to love each other and that it was very important for me and her son to have confidence in them. And that I would prefer that she stay with her daughter instead.

The Redditer noted that her husband was supporting her, but her mother-in-law hesitated.

But this is our home and we take his attitude towards our son very seriously, the mom explained. It’s a house without a judge that way.

While the parents feel confident in their decision, the reactions of a few other family members have led to a twinge of doubt. However, most Reddit commentators supported the parents.

Protecting your children from toxic and critical parents is important, one wrote. Never mind his grandmother. She is poisonous and needed to have her eyes open on the spot. Another commented, A dressing of a 6 year old is quite normal. She has no reason to make negative comments. Your home, your family, your rules.

Who decided who should wear pants and who should wear dresses? asked a reader. Jeans don’t make a boy a boy and a dress doesn’t make a girl or homosexual. But who cares ? He will decide who he is and what he wants to wear.

Yes! We love all of these positive attitudes towards self-expression, especially this one: Jesus is shown wearing a robe (and long hair!), Tibetan monks, Greek robes, Spartans, Scots: all wear dresses / skirts. Your MIL needs to relax TF. Your child will be who they want to be. Now is the age to love and support (as you are) and not to judge and condescend. You are doing a great job, OP!

We agree!

