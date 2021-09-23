An ode to Stanford Blatchs style

Willie Garson, who memorably played Stanford Blatch, a talent agent and best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the city, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. Here, Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni, co-founders of the viral Instagram account All outfits on Sex & the City, pays homage to the character’s inimitable sense of style.

Chelsea Fairless: We have always stanny stanny. Her fashion sense is simply iconic. A few years ago this podcast came out titled Origins, which goes in depth in various TV shows, and in the one on Sex and the city, Willie Garson said it was Pat Field’s project because the wardrobe department always got a lot of production setback regarding girls’ outfits – “Carrie looks too crazy, or the girls have Looks too crazy “- but with Stanford, they just didn’t care, so they let Pat Field do whatever she wanted with him. That’s why you get these amazing, flamboyant outfits that have held up so well.

Lauren Garroni: Costume, color, patterns.

CF: Monochrome looks were a big thing for Stanford. I think he subscribed to Jenna Lyons’ philosophy that “the leopard is a neutral” except for him it’s Liberty prints.

LG: Neon green is a neutral!

CF: He has always been very diligent in matching his accessories: the page hat goes with the tie, goes with the clutch, goes with the shoes.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson film a scene for the Sex and the city movie. Marcel thomasGetty Images

LG: I was just watching “All That Glitters” in season four, and [Stanford] wears a neon green three-piece suit when he catches Carrie having brunch with the shoe importer. Our audience told us it was Murray from The white lotus-thinking he’s a straight man. He said: “I am green with envy!” And she said, “Yes, you are!” Any outfit related to a Michael Patrick King pun is a good look.

CF: I love this look from Stanford where he wears a mustard yellow plaid suit and tiny little red Elton John style glasses which are really fabulous. I also have a soft spot for her wedding look in Sex and the city 2. Even though it’s not Gucci, I think it exemplifies Alessandro Michele’s vision for androgynous menswear.

LG: And the Pastis outfit with the neon pink Kangol fur pageboy hat to match the shirt, with the acid green scarf.

CF: One thing is certain: Stanford is more relevant today than ever. This is his moment. Menswear is so flamboyant now, and he was really on the ground floor.

LG: I would nickname her look “Urban Dandyism,” with a John Waters sense of humor.

Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch. HBOShutterstock

CF: It’s an amalgamation of Pat Field’s British, preparatory and general worldview that there are people in Manhattan who wear so many bright colors.

LG: And contrasting patterns.

CF: Stanford’s style is still consistent. Andy Warhol once said something like, “Don’t change your style or your hair because you’ll never get old,” and it really is. He looks exactly the same over the years.

LG: I remember the first has Stanford [Instagram] post we’ve ever made: “We all judge. It’s our hobby. Some people do arts and crafts. We judge. ”

CF: Perfectly wise.

Willie Garson in one of Stanford’s iconic colorful suits. James devaneyGetty Images

LG: And his quote, “It is pure love that has become closed.” This one has a darker side to the dialogue, but he’s still funny. We can’t forget that Stanford is also a real person in the life of Candace Bushnell.

CF: He was one of the original characters in the column, a true OG. Everyone was trying to find out who the real Stanford Blatch was in its prime, before the book came out.

LG: Menswear has definitely come to meet Stanford style. Now men, especially straight men, are much less afraid of wearing color.

CF: He found his look and he clung to it. Bless him.

Willie Garson on the set of Sex and the city in 2003. Charles sykesShutterstock

