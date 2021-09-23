This sustainable fashion brand is making my new favorite comfy clothes





i am obsessed with lounge wear – there really is no other way to put it. Whether it’s browsing Amazon for its latest cute sets or scrolling through my Instagram feed for inspiration, bases I can relax in my most purchased product. I recently tried a new brand called Pact, a clothing company focused on affordable production, durable, quality clothes, and I have to say I’m impressed. Pact has tons of amazing clothing options, but keep scrolling to see the products I just can’t stop wearing on a loop. I love pajama sets and usually add them to the top of my holiday wishlist every year. I tend to go for sets that feature tank tops and shorts because I’m hot while sleeping, and I’ve found the perfect set with Pact’s Flirt Hem Pajamas ($ 36). The first thing I noticed was the color, which was absolutely stunning, even more in person than online. The next thing I noticed was how soft the set felt – the material honestly felt like butter against my skin. After sleeping in them several times, I can confirm that not only are they super soft and comfortable, but the material is breathable as well. This pair of pajamas quickly landed at the top of my list of favorites, and I’m already planning to buy a few more in different colors. I’ve always been a huge fan of rompers, and Pact’s Hemp-blend leisure romper ($ 45) is no exception. I wore this romper on a recent road trip to LA, and it was so practical and comfortable that I already want it in more colors. In fact, I’ve worn it more than four times since I got it, and while it’s my new favorite piece of clothing for lounging around the house, I’ve worn it a few times as well. Paired with a denim jacket and cute sneakers, this romper is perfect for running errands or grabbing a bite to eat with my friends. I generally judge my clothing purchases on three things. I want to buy affordable, good quality, and of course cute items. Pact scores 10/10 in all three categories. Its products are exceptionally affordable for the quality, which is amazing. I always wait to judge the quality after a first run in the washing machine, as I have found that washing clothes can really determine how well they are made. Washing my Pact items hasn’t made them softer, if anything, and they look as beautiful as they did the day I first received them. All Pact products are made with organic cotton and the brand is associated with Fair Trade certified factories. The bottom line is that Pact will definitely be my new go-to brand for basics. I absolutely plan on adding another one of their sleep sets to my vacation wishlist, and I’m already considering a new arrival (a super cute utility jumpsuit) for fall. If you’re looking for a clothing brand that makes cute clothes that you can happily shop for, look no further than Pact!

