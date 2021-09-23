Katya Urban reminds us to be present with her fashion brand

A multi-talented creative force Urban is also experimenting with music, art and cinema in addition to his fashion brand. She recently played at KXSC last Friday. (Photo courtesy of Katya Urban)

Creation is often viewed as a divine power. It is an action that allows someone to manifest an intangible idea in a physical form that can be felt, heard or seen by others. New York-born Katya Pearl Urban is the founder of Angel Boy World, a fashion brand that sells recycled jewelry and clothing with Urban designs. If creation is a divine power, then how appropriate is it that its mark bears the name of a celestial creature.

Urban, a junior specializing in film production, came up with the idea for Angel Boy World during his forties last year. During the seclusion, she occupied herself with drawing characters. One day, she drew the character that would become Angel Boy, and it made her feel like she was important.

Angel Boy just felt like he was meant to be more than this sketch, and I just started developing this world, Urban said. It just felt like it made sense because it was transportable art and a way to reach people.

Angel Boy World started off with a few T-shirts decorated with dark line art that seemed to represent a sort of melancholy sensibility. A T-shirt read, I don’t feel like a king. It is through these thoughtful but straightforward comments that Katya hints at deeper themes such as exploring masculinity and letting go of the youthful spirit as one gets older. These are the things Katya tries to capture and redefine with Angel Boy World.

When I was a kid I was so scared to grow up, but now I’m 20. I’m growing up and less scared, Urban said. I think I realize that just because I’m growing up doesn’t mean I have to let go of my inner child, and it’s still part of you as long as you don’t forget it.

The idea behind preserving your inner child revolves around how children can be present in a difficult way as you grow older. Along with this philosophy, Urban makes a point of taking risks and never stagnating.

I think I try to play it less safe and not limit myself to what I think is portable, Urban said of future Angel Boy World pieces. In general, my goal is to take more risks because playing it safe is boring.

Over time, Angel Boy World developed into different pieces, such as tank tops, face masks, jeans and skirts. Urban has always been creative and willing to explore new ideas in order to improve his art. With Angel Boy World, she has planned several events, one of the most notable being an art gallery that she created in Brooklyn with friends who participate in a variety of artistic forms and mediums.

Dhante Bunbury, a friend of Urban since middle school, has watched Urban grow on her own over the years. Bunbury saw the art of Urbans develop and change as it matured. He describes it as textured and still thinks about his art.

Like nine times out of ten, she has a camera or camcorder with her, Bunbury said. So you know if it is a video, a photo or a movie. She’s always got it on her, so she can always use you as the subject for a shot she’s thinking of or just as a reference or something. But it’s always gonna be a maze you won’t even want to get out of [with her].

Urbans’ work is specific and focused, centered on ideas that she finds salient and important. Bunbury describes his attention to detail and curiosity that defines his personality.

It’s never a big thing for Katya, Bunbury said. It is never wide because it is something that can be done so simply and quickly. It’s always why, how, who, when.

According to Bunbury, the dynamism and dedication of the city dwellers is something that she also extends to her friendships.

She helps me become a somewhat real version of myself, Bunbury said. She always helps me push my limits.

Urban is more than just a fashion designer. Just as Angel Boy World is a multi-faceted brand, Urban is a multi-faceted designer as evidenced by her passion for film and music.

I think we live in a time when there are a number of things people can do and that can be improved, Urban said. [But], I think there is a fine line between being a jack of all trades and a master of nothing. And I try to be patient because I want to be convinced that I know what I’m doing, and I know how I relate to every art form that I feel connected with.

The variety of Urbans passions is evident in all of his endeavors. She’s found ways to incorporate all the mediums she’s involved in, from writing songs for the movies she’s made, to directing and editing videos for her fashion brand, to wearing her clothes. own parts during its performance.

To Bunbury and another Urbans friend, Rahul Manwani, she is known to put people at ease. Her energy and personality exude a curiosity that immediately lowers anyone who meets her.

To go out with [Urban] it’s like being comfortable, said Manwani, a junior specializing in animation. She puts people at ease very quickly and [is] naturally very kind and understanding and always curious to want to listen to what people are saying.

Manwani shared an anecdote about Katyas’ love for others, describing a time when she played basketball with a 60-year-old man and expressed her love for interacting with all kinds of people and learning about their lives.

Katya is a sharer, like she can meet someone and talk about something personal within minutes, Manwani said. There’s just an empathy and a vulnerability that comes with how she makes you feel comfortable and people will tell her their guts out like in the first or second meeting.