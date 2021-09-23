Luxury Fashion Tech: The New Limited Edition Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition





The latest installment in the Samsung and Thom Browne Galaxy collection has arrived: the rhodium-plated Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition. This device joins the recently announced Thom Browne Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 in the limited edition mobile product portfolio. Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase in limited quantities starting September 29e for $ 799.99 at Samsung.com. Since launching the first Thom Browne Edition Galaxy device during New York Fashion Week in 2020 with the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung and Thom Browne have continued to expand their partnership to create a luxurious collection of high-fashion and technological innovations. Since then, the iconic designer has painted his timeless style through two sold-out collections with Samsung and paved the way for iconic creativity. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom BrownEdition will be marketed as a 42mm Bluetooth model, combining the classic style and design offered by Thom Browne with the pioneering digital versatility of Samsung. It has been uniquely crafted with rare, premium rhodium plating and sports the designer’s iconic colors. Its three interchangeable leather, rubber and fabric straps and five preloaded Thom Browne dials offer a more personalized style. The new addition also supports customizable features that let you change backgrounds, hands, and indexes. A new generation of connected watches: the Galaxy Watch4 series Available in Bluetooth and LTE options, the Galaxy Watch4 series lets you stay connected on the go, check email, make calls and reply to messages. And with Samsung’s all-new One UI watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, we’ve made the smartwatch and Galaxy experience even smoother. With One UI Watch, compatible apps are automatically installed on your watch when downloaded to your phone[1], and your important settings like do not disturb times and blocked calls are instantly synced. Designed by Samsung and Google, Wear OS Powered by Samsung is a cutting-edge platform that lets you access a vast ecosystem right from your wrist with popular Google apps[2] like Google Maps and Galaxy services, like Samsung Pay, SmartThings, and Bixby. Samsung’s latest series of smartwatches also offers a holistic suite of wellness tools to measure your blood oxygen.[3], stress, water consumption and sleep patterns[4],[5]all from your wrist. And with Samsung’s new body composition measurement tool[6],[7], track your fitness progress with key metrics for skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage. For more details on the Galaxy Watch4 series, Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom BrowneEdition and the latest additions to the Thom Browne collection, please visit Samsung.com. [1] Limited to apps compatible with watches downloaded through Google Play Store. Available after connecting your watch to a smartphone. Requires the latest version from Google Play Store on your connected device. [2] App availability may vary [3] Blood Oxygen (SpO2) is not intended for use in diagnosing disease or other conditions, or in curing, alleviating, treating, or preventing disease. It is currently not available in Algeria, Angola, Canada, France, Iran, Libya, Japan, South Africa and Thailand. [4] Requires Samsung Health app version 6.18 to view history [5] Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a healthcare practitioner for advice. [6] Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended to be used for the detection, diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Measurements are for users’ personal reference only. [7] Do not measure your body composition if you have a pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. The availability of this feature may vary by country or region.

