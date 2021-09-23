Stitch Fix Freestyle Men – How to buy and register





Algorithms: These have become the way of the Internet, offering content entirely based on your past research. If you’ve been reading the best romance novels lately, be prepared for Danielle Steel to flood your feed. Marvel fan? The latest trailers and the company’s products are probably all you see when you log on. The process makes sense: tailoring ads to your personal taste is a smart way to boost business. And Stitch Fix has been capitalizing on this practice for a decade. Founded in 2011, the retailer has grown to become a leader in personal styling services through monthly or on-demand packages. Think of it like a concierge, offering all the adjustments to suit your budget, size, and of course, your style. These recommendations are based on a detailed questionnaire, which gathers data on your general atmosphere (are you dressed, trendy, classic, casual or other?) That the company uses to inform its stylists and partner brands. With every item you keep (or not), Stitch Fix uses the transaction to inform its algorithm and, by extension, future deliveries. Comments are also strongly encouraged. Although tailor-made for you, what ends up on your doorstep is a surprise. So far, that is. Because the company has just started Stitch Fix Freestyle, a dedicated purchasing platform on its site that allows you to buy products directly. Shop Stitch Fix Freestyle Williams skinny jeans Liverpool

pointfix.com $ 89.00 Sport Clash Jacket Nike

pointfix.com $ 85.00 Salty Dog beanie The north face

pointfix.com $ 26.00 Crew neck long sleeve Marine layer

pointfix.com $ 54.00 Crestview Crew Sweater The north face

pointfix.com $ 99.00 990v5 sneakers New balance

pointfix.com $ 180.00 Voyager One Shirt Mountain clothing

pointfix.com $ 85.00 Jogger Tribute Nike

pointfix.com $ 70.00 That’s right, you don’t have to wait a whole month to get your fashion, well, fix it. From Nike and The North Face to Marine Layer and Mountain Hardwear, the retailer has brought together styles from over 1,000 brands that are all about you and that you can easily get your hands on. This means you don’t have to scroll endlessly and switch between categories to find exactly what you’re looking for. The algorithm did it for you. Ready to enjoy it? Check out our favorite picks from the huge selection above, or head over to Stitch Fix to take your style quiz and access your own curated shop now. Better yet, do both. Barry samaha

Barry Samaha is the Style Business Editor at Esquire, where he covers all things fashion and grooming.

