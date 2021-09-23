Sophie Wessex looks effortlessly glamorous in a sheer print dress



















September 23, 2021



Georgia Brown The Countess of Wessex looked effortlessly glamorous on Wednesday night in a sheer polka dot dress see details

The Countess of Wessex looked sensational wednesday night as she and Prince edward arrive at the Queenofficial residence of Northern Ireland – and all eyes were on the royal’s magnificent gown. READ: The Countess of Wessex Brings Glamor in Knitted Victoria Beckham Dress The couple were the guest of honor at Hillsborough Castle for the 50th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on the British Island and the Mediterranean Region (BIMR). Loading the player … WATCH: Sophie Wessex bursts into tears as she remembers the late Prince Philip Looking amazing for the occasion, Sophie donned a gorgeous polka dot crepe dress with puffed sleeves and a flattering flare hem. Equip it in black and white Carolina herrera together with a pair of black heels, the countess looked more elegant than ever in the bold printed number. Our chairman @WmHumphreyDUP hosted a farewell dinner last night at Hillsborough Castle for delegates attending the @CPA_UK @CPA_BIMR conference. We were delighted to be joined by our very special guests, The Earl and Countess of Wessex. # bimr2021

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uAqpvByuEH – Northern Ireland Assembly branch of the CPA (@NIA_CPA) September 23, 2021 Sophie looked amazing for the occasion at Hillsborough Castle The 56-year-old royal brought all the glamor to the occasion, letting her blonde hair sweep over her shoulders. The Countess sported bright, fresh makeup and paired her elegant evening outfit with a pair of jeweled earrings. READ: 9 stunning photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show Royal fans are usually quick to shop for Sophie’s fashion clothes, and her exact dress is only available in very limited sizes. Long polka dot dress, £ 2,140, Selfridges BUY NOW Luckily, we’ve found the ultimate fool so you can channel the sophisticated style of the elegant mother of two – and at just £ 48, we consider this to be a royal bargain! Polka Dot Chiffon Wrap Dress, £ 48, Rating BUY NOW This isn’t the first time the Countess of Wessex has turned heads with her enviable style. On Monday afternoon, the royal looked incredibly chic as she joined her husband, Prince Edward, at the first-ever fall RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. A formal dress code is not required at the show, but in general people tend to be smart, and Sophie is no exception. The royal loves a floral dress or two, but we were delighted to see her sporting a fabulous new outfit, which consisted of a white textured mesh midi dress from Victoria beckham and matching wedge shoes from Penelope Chilvers. MORE: Duchess Camilla and Countess Sophie are almost dressed as twins On the beauty side, the 56-year-old looked more beautiful than ever, wearing her hair in a sleek low bun and sporting fresh, glowing skin and flawless natural makeup. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

