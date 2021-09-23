Fashion
Jordyn Woods shows off a softer side in angelic dress, hot red tights and hot pink heels
Jordyn Woods showed a softer side of her style this week as she starred in Lucky Dayes’ music video for Over.
The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, posting footage to Instagram on Wednesday. For the video, Woods modeled a voluminous white gown with an open back plunge and tiered appeal. To give the outfit a powerful punch, the media personality then donned a set of bright red tights and equally colorful slingback heels.
More New Shoes
Celebrating her birthday this week, the media personality celebrated early on social media. Just today, Woods shared another party ensemble with two trendy elements. The first was her bodycon dress, with long sleeves, a high slit and ribbing.
Ribbed fabric, like fishnet fabric and crochet knits, is making a comeback on the celebrity style scene; from Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj to Kate Hudson, stars across the board are releasing their best ribbed pieces for fall 21.
Along with her attire, Woods’ shoe choice also offered a head-turning appeal. Sparkling sandals snaked around the models’ feet and ankles, all adorned with pearls and dangling charms. Sitting on a raised stiletto heel and round toe, the silhouette resembles Ren Caovillas’ iconic Cleo sandals which retail for $ 1,630 at Farfetch.
As for Woods herself, the media personality recently launched her own home workout and gym plans titled FrstPlace and made a surprising undercover appearance on the Foxs series The Masked Singer. The influence has already joined forces with fast fashion brand Boohoo in 2016 and June 2019 for a size-included collection that aligns its message of body confidence with Boohoos offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched an inclusive size sportswear line called Secndntur in August 2018.
Make your outfit stand out like Jordyn Woods with these hot pink heels.
Courtesy of Protection
Buy now: Vikki heel protection, $ 128.
Courtesy of Zara
Buy now: Zara vinyl heels, $ 60.
Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy now: Steve Madden Shaye heels, $ 90.
Browse the gallery to see more stars who have tried hot pink trend over the years.
Launch gallery: Hot pink is the color of spring 2020
The best of footwear
Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/jordyn-woods-shows-sweeter-side-144302147.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]