Pete Davidson on modeling in the Moose Knuckles campaign, wearing a dress at the Met and wanting his own line

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has a busy extracurricular life.

During his SNL break, which he likened to a summer vacation from school, Davidson shot the Moose joint Fall ad campaign, starring Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah, which erupted this week.

More from WWD

I am fan of Moose joint, and when they reached out, I was like, Oh, really? Oh st. I had a good time. I am friendly with Emily Ratajkowski and I know her husband very well. I’m nervous about doing modeling stuff, and I never look at myself that way, but when I found out she was doing it and felt oh, it’ll be fun and I’ll m hanging up is an easy decision.

The campaign, photographed by David LaChapelle and designed by Kyle Luu, is playful and whimsical and features a frozen cityscape, including an 8-foot wave of ice and a life-size ice-bike inviting consumers to re-examine what they really need. of their outerwear. The commercials were shot in a studio in Los Angeles.

It was really funny seeing everyone scrambling to take the photos of the ice sculpture because everything was melting, Davidson said.

Ads showcase the Moose Knuckles Comptoir down jacket and Tracadie jacket on Ratajkowski, the Oar River jacket and Naufrage jacket on Davidson, and the Gataga down jacket and Afton vest on Aboah.

Davidson, who has been on a campaign for Smartwater in the past, said it was his first fashion campaign. I have a new respect for models. It is not easy. Getting yelled at. It’s such a crazy experience, so hats off to them.

Why were they screaming?

They don’t yell at you. It’s just, pose, do that, and you’re like OK. He said he wore a lot of shirtless jackets. In one photo, Emily and Adwoa were fishermen and they had to bring the fish back, and I was the fish. And I still hear that in my sleep, David LaChapelle goes, you are a fish, Peter, you are a fish. Be a fish to me baby, you are a fish.

The story continues

Was he convincing like a fish?

I doubt it, Davidson said. When asked if he was paid any Moose Knuckles jackets, he replied: I sure hope they send some. I have chosen two and I think I will receive them soon. Winter is coming.

Davidson said he was familiar with Canadian jackets even before the campaign was filmed. I feel like I got my money back because these are expensive jackets. The last two years I have bought Moose Knuckles jackets. So when they reached out, I was like, sure, yeah.

Davidson said they will be installing billboards in his hometown of Staten Island. We only have two billboards on Staten Island, and they are using them for the campaign, Davidson said. They go up on October 15th, so I guess they bore the whole island. The global campaign will also appear online and on digital channels, along with a few independent print titles.

Davidson is set to begin rehearsals for the new SNL season, which begins Oct. 2 with Owen Wilson as the first host. It all starts next week. Everyone loves emailing and texting each other, so they’ve all gotten into the habit, he said.

In addition to appearing in the outerwear campaign, Davidson made his own fashion statements.

Last week he attended the Met Ball wearing a Thom Browne gown. I really enjoyed wearing a dress. I thought it was really fun. There’s a breeze coming up up there, and it’s really easy to pee. There is a lot of freedom, he says. He said he would wear a dress again. I will definitely wear dresses in my future.

However, he doesn’t plan to write a skit for SNL with guys in dresses. I don’t think there is anything funny about it. I just thought it was cool, he says.

He explained that the people at Thom Brownes showed him a few things and that it was kind of like a dress, and then there was the dress.

If you’re going to go halfway, you might as well go in full dress, he said.

He said he had a great time at the gala. I found it hilarious to be there. I just kept laughing. It’s such a show and there are such cool people out there. I just thought it was really funny that I was there. I had a great time, Davidson said, noting that this was his first time attending the event.

Davidson said he would love to design his own clothing collection someday.

We were talking about it internally and trying to figure out if anyone would actually want to do this with me, he said. He said he was wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts. I would like to do some very comfortable stuff. I think it’s very interesting what people find comfortable and it’s part of their identity. It’s important, he said.

As for upcoming projects, Davidson said they are wrapping up the screenplay for a Joey Ramone movie, directed by Jason Orley, which will begin filming in January and February. When asked if he played there, he replied, Surprisingly yes. He is expected to play Joey Ramone in the Netflix movie I Slept With Joey Ramone. He also directed his pal Paul Virzi in a stand-up comedy special for Comedy Central.

They don’t let me run something crazy yet. This is the first time that I realize it, and I really had a wonderful time, and Paul crushed it and I’m glad people are seeing it. It will be released as the new year approaches.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Victor Luis promoted to CEO of Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles to Stop Using Fur

Moose Knuckles names Joseph McGee for Best Female Design Role

Moose Knuckles Continues Pop-Up Strategy, Expects Double-Digit Growth