16 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses You Should Try From Amazon

Weddings, while an exciting business, can be expensive. From buying engagement gifts to attending bridal showers, being a guest at a wedding usually comes with a lot of additional expenses.

Lucky for you, looking good on your friend or family member’s D-Day doesn’t have to break the bank. From cocktail dresses to black tie dresses, Amazon has a dress for any occasion this season. Shop TODAY has found several affordable and adorable styles that have been tried and positively reviewed by buyers and we think you will like them too. Plus, all of our choices are under $ 50.

Let’s just say that we are definitely publication dateing for these dresses. Check out our finds below which you can buy now.

TK Best Amazon Fall Wedding Dress

This elegant wrap dress is crafted from a cotton blend fabric, making it as comfortable as it is stunning. Over 5,000 reviewers have given this vintage-style issue high marks, with a reviewer saying, “When I showed my husband, he said, ‘He’s a keeper! “

Look naughty in satin with this $ 19 spaghetti strap dress. It has a discreet zipper and comes in 38 different colors and patterns. “I loved this dress for a last minute wedding guest outfit!” one reviewer praised.

For a more formal wedding, opt for a long evening dress paired with trendy earrings. We recommend this elegant mermaid style dress which has a perfect five star rating from over 5,000 reviews.

Nothing says fall like a quarter length or a long sleeve. As one of Amazon’s best sellers, this shift dress is the perfect option for a daytime wedding and can also serve as the perfect work outfit if you’re heading back to the office soon.

We have already highlighted this dress and for good reason. This dress has received praise from nearly 6,000 reviewers and comes in 29 different designs and colors. It’s hard to pick just one, so we don’t blame you for adding a few more to your cart.

Lace is still a great option for formal wear. Amazon shoppers love this sleeveless cocktail dress for its bodycon design and high quality fabric. It currently has a five-star rating of almost 8,000 reviews a happy customer raved, “I ordered [this dress] for a wedding and I looked like a million dollars! “

Related

Skirts and pleated dresses are great fashion options for the change of seasons, but this belted ruffle dress (especially in the burgundy shade), screams publication date. Just keep in mind that reviews warn about sizing, as the loose nature of this dress may look too big.

“This dress is precious and elegant. I loved it and received tons of compliments,” wrote one reviewer. Lots of similar sentiments followed in the reviews section, also highlighting the high quality of this dress. With a delicate floaty sleeve and a fitted and flared silhouette (plus a great price), you can’t go wrong with this choice.

Get a vintage look without the vintage price. This dress is an Amazon # 1 bestseller and has 10,000 five-star reviews, thanks to its trendy A-line silhouette, 38 color options and retro detailing.

For a slightly less formal wedding, try this long sleeve ruffle dress. It’s the perfect cross between casual and sophisticated, allowing you to be comfortable yet cute at an outdoor (or indoor) event.

Elegant, comfortable, sophisticated, this dress has it all. Verified reviewers also agree, with over 4,500 giving it a five-star rating. You’ll fall in love with the off-the-shoulder cut and sleek side slit.

“High low” not only describes the hem of this dress but also its features: the price is low and the quality is high! It has an elastic waistband and lightweight fabric, perfect for those fall days that tend to be warmer.

If you want more shoulder coverage, go for this simple but tasteful three-quarter sleeve dress. It comes in 17 other floral-inspired designs and has garnered over 7,000 five-star verified reviews.

Related

If your style is a little more bohemian, this lace maxi dress is for you. Its relaxed fit and elegant look have earned it five stars to nearly 4,000 people.

Flaunt your figure in a bodycon dress. This fitted midi comes in different colors and patterns that anyone can rock to their next fall weddings, while others are great for saving for next summer as well.

Cinched at the waist while maintaining a loose look, this midi dress is sure to turn heads. The description of the dress mentions that the material of the dress is thin, which is ideal for people who want extra comfort. But if you prefer thicker materials, we suggest you try a different choice from our list.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!