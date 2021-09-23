Bethlehem High School Students Protest Dress Code | Regional News from Lehigh Valley





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Students at Liberty High School in Bethlehem staged a walkout to protest their school’s dress code. A sign read: “We will not change the way we dress because it is more convenient for your lack of self-control.” School principal Harrison Bailey says what started out as something peaceful, organized by a small group of girls, has grown to nearly 200 students skipping class to congregate on the first floor. “So the event kind of picked up steam from there,” Bailey said. It lasted about 45 minutes until the students were asked to return to class. The same type of protest has gained thousands of views on sites like TikTok, where other high school kids have put their dress codes to the test to see if boys and girls who wear the same outfits are disciplined in the same way. . “We have the same expectations for boys and girls. If a boy walks down the hall and his stomach is dragging, I tell him you put on something else. It’s not appropriate for school,” said Bailey. Liberty’s dress code does not allow clothing to be revealed that “interferes with the common sense of decency, judged by those charged with providing a positive school environment.” This includes things like crop tops and crop shorts. “There’s a point where we have to say, OK, you’re a little beyond what we think we’re going to accept here,” Bailey said. Bailey says none of the girls who organized the walkout were disciplined. Instead, Bailey says he’s happy to see that they believe in something. Its objective is to broaden these horizons. “Frankly, I’m going to meet these young women and what I’m trying to do is harness that energy and get them to start talking about things that I think have even more impact,” Bailey said.

