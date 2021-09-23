Universal revises employee dress code to be more inclusive





ORLANDO, Florida Universal Orlando is changing its employee dress code to be more inclusive, in accordance with a new policy. What would you like to know Universal Orlando reviews its dress code for its employees

More inclusive changes allow all employees to have visible tattoos

All employees, regardless of gender, are permitted to wear makeup and nail polish We regularly review our appearance standards, listen to team members and evolve our policies and practices in a spirit of respect and by providing an inclusive environment where our team members take pride in working, according to an employee advisory . The new policy, which takes effect on Sunday, will allow all employees, regardless of gender, to have visible tattoos, wear nail polish as well as makeup. Under the new appearance guidelines, all Universal employees can have tasteful, visible tattoos except on the hands, face, neck or head. There are also limits to the size of visible tattoos. The previous policy did not allow employees who interacted with guests to have visible tattoos. There is no limit to the number of visible tattoos an employee can have, according to the revised policy. Another change concerns makeup, which was previously only allowed for female employees. Now, the review simply says that makeup worn by employees should look natural, displaying a professional image. Nail polish is also allowed for all employees as long as its color is light or neutral or subtle. Universals’ updated dress code policy comes months later Disney announced a revised Disney look, which also allows cast members (employees) to have visible tattoos and wear nail polish. Disney’s changes also allow cast members to have gender-neutral hairstyles and jewelry.

