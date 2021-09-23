Fashion
Kaia Gerber is ready for fall in a multicolored floral dress and stylish black boots
Kaia Gerber stepped out in fall style in Los Angeles today.
The model was spotted in a floral long sleeve dress, perfect for cooler temperatures and layering during the fall season. The Gerbers Doen dress featured a multi-colored floral print, as well as 3/4 balloon sleeves and a wide collar. She paired the piece with a matching green Ava crossbody bag, gold hoops, and a pair of dark sunglasses.
More New Shoes
BG010 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
As for the shoes, Gerber opted for versatile black leather boots. Its mid-calf style resembles styles seen in the Spring 21 collection by Paco Rabannes; the style features an almond shaped toe and block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. When worn with darker Gerbers accessories, the boots created a casual and seasonal outfit for fall.
BG010 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
BG010 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
Boots are a staple of fall footwear, and they are slowly returning to our wardrobes as temperatures drop and leaves begin to change color. The pair of Gerbers, like many other seen at events and in street style galleries this month, can easily be paired with any ensemble. Stars like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Kacey Musgraves have also been seen in fall-ready boots from Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.
BG010 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
When it comes to shoes, Gerber often keeps her classic, casual styles. The model can regularly be seen in white Converse or Vans sneakers, as well as neutral boots and moccasins by Alohas, Celine and Dr. Martens. For more formal events, she frequently wears point-toe pumps and sandals in similar tones, as well as metallic tones, by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.
Add a pair of black leather boots to your fall wardrobe, inspired by Kaia Gerber.
Courtesy of Protection
To buy: Steve Madden Handles Boots, $ 190.
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Boots, $ 130 (was $ 175).
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Magalli Protective Boots, $ 238.
Click the gallery for Kaia Gerbers best street style moments at Fashion Week.
Launch gallery: Kaia Gerber’s Fashion Week street style
The best of footwear
|
