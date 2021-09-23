Redoing Sex and the City’s nude dress with vintage viral dealer





Jimenez is an original multi-hyphen; her business card describes her as an interdisciplinary artist, healer, intuition, masseuse, fashion designer, performer, writer and counselor. Daughter of two Mexican artists, her father was a sculptor and her mother was a graphic designer. Jimenez feels like one of New York’s last characters. Her grandmother taught her how to sew as a child, and when Jimenez moved to New York City in 1997, she established herself as a well-known artist before entering fashion. In 2001, Jimenez showed alongside designers like Benjamin Cho and Maria Cornejo at the An American View fashion show to rally support for the fashion industry in the aftermath of 9/11. In the late 90s and early 2000s, she wore her own designs to parties, which was the inadvertent start of her business. I wore all of these costumes and the women loved them. They just bought them off my body. If I was at a party or event they would say to me: Oh, I love this dress. And I’d be like, Oh, I did. So I started to wear two dresses. While they might not have a hanger appeal, they look incredibly sexy on the body. In fact, Jimenez was famous for sewing his designs directly onto his clients, which included the coolest 2000s girls in New York City: Parker Posey, Courtney Love and, of course, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw. Jimenez established herself in the New York fashion world when stylist Patricia Field came to call him. She needed a particular dress for Gender and city. The stylists started pulling it, and the nude dress is everywhere, and that’s how it ended Sex and the city, she says. Almost 22 years later, here we are with a youngster of just 22 years old. In about 15 minutes, Jimenez made a brief for Haroutounian that could be worn under the naked dress to make it longer or more modest. It can be a hat, it can be a bird! said Jimenez from the slide. On the actual try-on, the process is just as quick, with Jimenez giving advice like, if your thong is going to show up, make your thong go up high. She measures with her hands instead of a tape measure and marks the end and start of her measurements with her pin. (It’s a technique she learned from her grandmother and was widely criticized in a season of Project track in which Jimenez participated.) There are a lot more crass things in fashion than doing a blessing on fabrics, she said. But the point is, you want it to evaporate. You can use a pencil, but your body is always the closest thing.

