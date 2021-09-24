Fashion
17 best winter wedding guest dresses
Research for winter wedding dresses is officially on, as we move out of summer to enter the cooler months. Fortunately, there is nothing more romantic than the idea of a winter wedding. Watching a couple say their vows in a comfortable wedding venue surrounded by glowing white snow (fingers crossed)? Sign me up. The only problem? What about Earth carry?
Enter: the best Winter wedding guest dresses. A far cry from your summer wedding guest dress, and possibly even your fall wedding guest dress, a winter wedding guest dress should be something that will keep you warm when you are wearing yourself. sit (or take endless photos), cool as you dance, and – of course – feel uber glam.
Shopping for said winter wedding guest dress is not an easy task; Whether you want something with long sleeves, a sequin covered midi dress, or a molded mini silhouette in velvet or shiny satin, you always have to be careful not to overshadow the bride. If you’re not the dress-loving type, you can always turn your attention to alternative outfits for wedding guests (think pantsuits, midi skirts, solid blazers) or wedding guest jumpsuits. .
With a backlog of wedding invitations piling up on my foldable desk, originally slated for summer but postponed until winter, I did my * in-depth * research and bookmarked 17 stunning wedding dresses. best dressed winter wedding guest who will certainly have me (and now you) reaching out to everyone. In the mainstreet loyal clothing stores such as Asos, Deposit and MRS, to more boujee brands such as Self-portrait, Zimmermann and Roxanda, I’ve found a range of Instagram-worthy dresses that will stand out both on your feed and on IRL.
After more wedding content? We have high street bridesmaid dresses, bridesmaid dresses and bridal lingerie sets go shopping once you say yes to the dress. Oh, and don’t miss our selection of what wedding decoration style to choose according to your astrological sign, or these chic wedding gift ideas to make someone’s big day even more special.
To find out more about Georgia Trodd, Associate Trade Editor at GLAMOR UK, follow her on Instagram @georgiatrodd.
Continue to the 17 Best Winter Wedding Guest Dresses You Absolutely NEED for any festive ceremony you’ll attend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/best-winter-wedding-guest-dresses
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
