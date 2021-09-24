Kate Middleton’s white blazer dress was pretty and polished





The Duchess of Cambridge’s last public appearance was both professional and elegant. Yesterday Kate met and mingled with the supporting partners of her 2020 exhibition “Hold Still”, a photographic project featuring portraits of pandemic life in the UK. She wore what looked like a crisp white blazer and a white lace midi skirt, but was actually a one-piece dress, Self-Portrait’s Cream Chiffon Buckle Fitted Midi Dress. Her hair was pulled back into a relaxed ponytail and she accessorized white cherry earrings. On their official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared images of themselves with representatives of the National portrait gallery, Book Fairies United Kingdom, and other organizations. “Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality! ” they wrote. “It took a long time to get everyone behind this amazing project in person, but tonight we finally got it right. # HoldStill2020 arrived just at the start of the pandemic and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the incredible power of photography. “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In May, the Duchess published a book of photographs, Hold Still: A portrait of our nation in 2020, which presents 100 portraits (selected from over 31,000 reported submissions) capturing life amid the COVID-19 lockdown. “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in the decades to come, we will think about the challenges we have all faced: the loved ones we have lost, the prolonged isolation from our families and friends, and the strain on us. our key workers, ”she wrote in the book’s introduction. “But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how we adjusted together to a new normal.” Kate’s official outing comes just a day after she enjoyed an ATV tour of Cumbria’s Lake District. There, she commemorated the reopening of the Royal Air Force Air Cadet Windermere Adventure Training Center and promoted outdoor activities for mental and physical health. Opting for a more casual ensemble, the Duchess opted for a simple brown tweed blazer, a beige sweater and a pair of skinny jeans. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

