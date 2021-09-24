This Vince Midi is the perfect black dress for any occasion





Afraid to get dressed when you return to the office? Yeah, the same. I’ve been living in tracksuits, then leggings, and now track shorts for the past year or so and a few changes, and the idea of ​​putting on a real the outfit is honestly difficult to understand. But while browsing Nordstrom, I noticed that the department store recently launched a new Work Revival section with comfy but cute clothes suitable for the office, and all of a sudden, I – sort of, sort of – was excited to get dressed again.

If, like me, you need a refresher on how to dress for work, I highly suggest you check out the section to get the perfect pieces for the job in mind, like that gorgeous black vince dress. Nordstrom buyers say it’s the perfect dark midi, and really, after just a glance, I’m convinced it really is.

Slip-on dresses are a fashion staple forever; I mean, Rachel Green made them iconic almost two decades ago on Friends and they are still in demand today. This number of Vince ticks all the boxes of a valid brief because it’s timeless and stylish, it’s made from a flowing fabric that won’t stick, according to buyers, and it has the perfect situation with a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps at the top.

It’s no wonder that Nordstrom buyers are so head over heels in love. “I’ve been following the satin dress style for a few years now and never felt comfortable wearing it until now,” wrote one reviewer. “This dress is incredibly flattering for those of us who are shorter than flat in size. It is also made of high quality silk and looks stunning.”

“I bought the black and blue versions of this amazing dress, and now I want to keep both because this dress is really as good as the great reviews say, “read another review.” I read the other reviews and thought, okay, it’s worth worth a try. But damn. I was still surprised because they are both so comfortable and flattering at the same time. “

In addition to the super flattering and ultra comfortable silhouette, buyers were also delighted with the lightweight fabric which is perfect for layering in the fall and of course the overall quality. You can never go wrong with a find from Vince, and that’s because the minimalist-trending brand, which is loved by celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence, makes quality clothes that last forever.

This is also why the $ 295 price tag shouldn’t scare you. You’ll be wearing this dress for years (maybe even decades) to come, which means its cost per wear will only be pennies. Yes, it’s in my basket as I write this. Buy it here and get ready to dress at the office again.

