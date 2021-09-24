Eric Emanuel, Fashion Scholarship Fund, launches capsule designed by scholar – WWD

Eric Emanuel and the Fashion Scholarship Fund on Thursday launched three collaborative short films designed by FSF Scholars Jordan Bigelow of the 2021 class of Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholars, Rasheed Peters of the FSF class of 2020 and Mia Campolo of the FSF class of 2019.

Emanuel, who this year opened his first independent store on the former Bape SoHo site, and the FSF selected the three models from 100 submissions in a bid to market a style.

The winning styles that made their in-store debut at an event are vibrant designs reminiscent of the Emanuel brand philosophy. Bigelow’s design features a basketball motif, Campolo stacked the brand’s double E logo to create a 3D pattern, and Peters created a topographic landscape in orange and neutral tones. All three styles are available in the Eric Emanuel SoHo store and online.

In addition, the winners will each receive a design grant of $ 5,000 and the FSF commits $ 75,000 to fund 10 scholarships. The 10 scholarship recipients will be unveiled at the 2022 Fashion Scholarship Fund gala on February 7.

“The process of working with Eric was life changing,” said Bigelow, who traveled from Pittsburgh to attend the event. “During the trip, I learned that sometimes the details that concern me most are the same that set me apart. Plus, I admire the fact that Eric works with local suppliers to make his vision a reality. It’s something I want to take with me in my own design and business endeavors.

Fashion Scholarship Fund executive director Peter Arnold said the organization’s partnership with Emanuel began in April with the opening of Emanuel’s flagship store. “We have worked closely since then over the past six months to complete the collaboration – from conceptualizing and launching the design challenge to selecting and collaborating with the winners, and now the launch of the capsule, ”Arnold said. “Like many of our fellows, Eric was once a recent FIT graduate who started his brand from scratch. He is an incredible role model for the FSF community, and he has shown a genuine desire to support and invest in young talent. He is an ideal mentor and collaborator for our academic community, and we are grateful for his support. “

FSF Scholar’s winning designs of the Eric Emanuel shorts by Jordan Bigelow, Rasheed Peters and Mia Campolo.

Courtesy photo

“When I was working with Adidas we were doing workshops with kids, but because of COVID-19 we couldn’t do the same,” Emanuel said. “I thought this was the perfect opportunity for the students to sit at home and figure out the designs themselves. “

The creator mentioned that his mother is a teacher who instilled in him the importance of education from an early age. He was inspired to work with FSF academics after seeing Abloh’s work with FSF. “If I want to give back, that’s who I would like to give it back to,” Emanuel said.

The designer hopes to do other projects with the FSF in the future, but for now he is focusing on his store, which he says “does a lot”.

“It was a balancing act at first, as I had no prior retail knowledge outside of working at Foot Locker,” he explained. “Everything fell into place. The demand is so high that we had to make a reservation system.

Emanuel said his warehouse was hit by flooding from Hurricane Ida, which put things in perspective for the brand. Despite the setback, he is considering a second retail location outside of New York City.

As for the FSF, the organization is considering more brand partners. “Collaborative projects like this are incredibly beneficial to researchers – not only do they receive much needed financial support, but they also gain tangible experience in the resume construction industry as well as the opportunity to work with great mentors like Eric, ”said Arnold. “This year we have launched many amazing design projects and brand partnerships that support our fashion and beauty researchers – with PacSun, the VF Foundation, Milk Makeup, the Coach Foundation and Christian Siriano and Luminous Diamonds, among others. We are always looking for creative ways to partner with brands and companies that match the interests and aspirations of our college community. “