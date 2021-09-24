WWD Honors honors today’s fashion, retail and beauty winners – WWD





After two torturous years of locking down, reinventing and rebounding, fashion will come together again – practically this time – to celebrate the best in the industry at the WWD Honors Awards. The event, to be held on October 26 during the first day of the Digital WWD CEO Summit, will spotlight the luminaries of design, the titans of leadership, the powerhouses of retail and the best of corporate citizenship that not only survive the pandemic, but thrive. Miuccia Prada, Co-Managing Director and Co-Creative Director of the Prada Group, will lead the way, which will receive the John B. Fairchild Honor. Prada joined her family’s leather goods business in 1978 and launched its first women’s line a decade later, redefining the fashion landscape season after season with its unpredictable, uncompromising and minimalist approach. By winning the Fairchild Honor, Prada joins a distinguished group that includes former winners Giorgio Armani, Leonard Lauder, Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren. “Miuccia Prada has continued to advance fashion throughout her career,” said James Fallon, Editorial Director of WWD and Fairchild Media Group. “We are delighted that she has agreed to be this year’s John B. Fairchild Honor recipient. Despite the commercial and social tectonic changes that came to a head during the pandemic and still cause unprecedented uncertainty, there is much to celebrate. Rick Owens will receive the WWD honor for Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year after a record year where he gave “an exaggerated middle finger to condemn” and served haunting shows. Dior Men Artistic Director Kim Jones and rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Travis Scott will receive the nod for Men’s Wear Designers of the Year. Jones, a master collaborator, teamed up with Scott for Spring 2022 for a show that redefined what post-pandemic men’s clothing could look like, from flowing tailoring with ’70s touches to vintage Western Americana. Steve Rendle, President and CEO of VF Corp., will receive the Creative Leadership Honor for weathering the pandemic without recourse to time off and opening a new growth driver with the prospective acquisition of Supreme. And Levi Strauss & Co. will receive the honor of corporate citizenship not only for having a long history of social engagement, but for actively building on that legacy, of adding opportunity to help reduce its imprint on the institution of family sick leave and the invitation to follow. Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi’s, will also be among the big names to unveil the changes sweeping fashion and retail at the CEO Summit. The two-day summit will also look to the future: • Ronnie Fieg, Founder, Kith • Rick Owens, Creative Director, Rick Owens • Michael Kliger, CEO, Mytheresa • Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group • Marc Metrick, CEO, Saks • Christina Hennington, Director of Growth, Target Corp. Manish Chandra, CEO, Poshmark • Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Creative Director and Founder, LoveShackFancy • Natalia Modenova and Daria Shapovalova, co-founders, DressX • Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and Founder, Klarna, with Gabby Hirata, President, DVF • David Bassuk of AlixPartners, world leader in retail practices, and Sonia Lapinsky, managing partner WWD will also reward top performing companies in fashion, retail and beauty with category accolades. The winners are: • Nike Inc., top-performing, large-cap fashion company • LoveShackFancy, top performing fashion company, small cap • Target Corp., top performing retailer, large cap • Kith, top performing retailer, small cap • Elf Beauty, the most successful beauty company, large capitalization • Olaplex, the most successful beauty company, small cap honor The Summit and Honors will take place in digital form and the program will allow members of the public to participate in live question-and-answer sessions with industry leaders. More details and registration information can be found here.

