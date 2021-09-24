The art of fashion | New York Social Journal

Social Journal

Friday September 24, 2021. High 70s yesterday with a mostly cloudy day, with a cool gusty breeze coming from the river telling us to keep our hats on. Rain was forecast for the evening and around 6:30 p.m. massive dark ominous clouds were approaching from the west. The rain was almost instantly torrential. For over an hour, hammering in a cloud of vapor, temperatures dropped to the low 60s. I was dining out in Sette just at the start. It was history; Mother Nature decides, not us.

Last Wednesday, the FIT Museum organized its annual meeting Couture Council lunch at Cipriani Street South. It is an important lunch because it benefits the Museum (MFIT) which is the only one dedicated exclusively to the Art of Fashion and open to the public free of charge.

They raised $ 700,000 this year with half as many guests. I don’t have the figures for previous years in front of me, but the guests this year have been even more generous. Bronson Van Wyck loaded the place with magnificent Dahlias. Tables were inside and outside, but the organizers were only allowed 250 people (300 less than normal) under the New York code. As a result, they had a long waiting list.

When launching the first lunch, it was only a few, mainly women, who were the first supporters. Held a day just before the start of Fashion Week, it has become a tradition. When the number of participants increased from several dozen and then hundreds, it took place at Lincoln Center. The place and time made it stand out in the charity lunch world. It has become a must-see event. It also gave the FIT Museum a huge boost in popularity. All well deserved.

Each year they honor a great fashion figure / designer with the Couture Council Fashion Art Award. This year’s winner was Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera.

President Julie macklowe welcomed everyone and noted that this was one of the most profitable events for FIT to date.

She then presented Valerie Steele, curator and director of the FIT museum. Dr Steele, Director of MFIT and Chief Curator of the Museum, introduced the winner who has the natural humility of a true artist.

Shanina shaikpresented the award to Wes Gordon. The model told guests that she has always felt the most confident, beautiful and fabulous in Carolina Herrera.

In accepting his award, Mr. Gordon thanked the courageous women in his life who had inspired and supported him, including his mother, Emilie Rubinfeld who was co-chair of the luncheon and chair of Carolina Herrera and her clients and friends, and Carolina Herrera herself. To Mrs. Herrera he said: To the Queen of New York. The empress of elegance. I dedicate this prize to you. I have only been the keeper of the magical house you have built.

There was also an award for FIT student Jean-Paul Jang which rewards an exceptional initiative and a great professional promise in the museum field. Dr Joyce Brown, President of the FIT, took the floor thanking the participants. She toasted the re-emergence of the fashion industry and celebrated the 40th anniversary of Carolina Herrera’s business, praising Gordon’s vibrant, daring and dramatic designs that are themselves celebrations, filled with exuberance and joy …

This year’s presenting sponsor wasNordstrom. The event was co-chaired byJeffery FowlerandEmilie Rubinfeld.

Meanwhile the word comes from Newport, Rhode Island Looking back at the end of summer: On a hot Saturday evening with a hurricane forecast for the next day, more than 300 guests made their way to the Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth, RI for the Preservation Society of Newport Countys Enchanted evening Dinner Dance held on August 21.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful view of the water and the sunset during cocktails before dining and dancing in an elegantly decorated dinner tent as the full moon rose over the topiary garden and music from The sound of Bob Hardwick filled the air.

The five co-chairs of this event, a major Preservation Society fundraiser, first held at the Green Animals Topiary Garden, were Kim Darden, Anne Ford, Kim Palmer, Adrianne Glascock and Kate lucey.

Photographs by Yvonne Tnt / BFA.com & Bennett Raglin / Getty Images North America (FIT)