Beyonce wows fans with her stunning look in a shimmering mini dress





Beyonce continues birthday celebrations on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $ 500 million mega yacht By Web Desk September 24, 2021

Beyonce mesmerized fans Thursday with her stunning look in a shimmering minidress as she continues her 40th birthday celebrations. Beyonce celebrated her epic 40th birthday, the last few weeks having been spent on the $ 500 million mega yacht of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The megastar – who turned 40 on September 4 – took to Instagram on Thursday to share another set of snaps aboard the luxury watercraft as she donned a leggy outfit.

Previously, she had taken to her website to share a handwritten note with her loyal fans, which she affectionately referred to as BeyHive. She wrote: “I am grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to put together such a beautiful tribute. I admire and respect you all and thank you from the bottom of the heart.’ Beyoncé continued, “This is the first year that I truly understand what it means to be alive and live in the moment. This is the first time that I have understood how fragile life is, to how difficult life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. More Entertainment The Canadian model said in an Instagram post that she had treatment to reduce fat about five years ago

