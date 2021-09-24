Why do women entrepreneurs have to work harder than men?

Carmen Busquets was a pioneering investor in fashion technology, co-founder Net to wear and put his money behind businesses, including Farfetch, Moda Operandi and Desire. The Busquets of Venezuelan origin is also an entrepreneur. She began her career in retail while still studying at the University of Miami and, in the 1990s, founded Cabus, a multi-brand luxury fashion retailer in Caracas.

She always looked to the future: in the pre-digital age, she attended fashion weeks in Europe and the United States, photographed or designed models, faxed or mailed them to clients and took their orders immediately, so they didn’t have to wait.

After Net to wear, Busquets founded a luxury website Couturelab which sold unique and handmade items, clothes and accessories from around the world, anticipating the trend of handcrafted designs and slow fashion. While Couturelab is no longer in business, Busquets’ portfolio is replete with fashion and retail technology companies, and she continues to mentor founders and entrepreneurs.

Busquets also manages her family’s investment portfolio with her sisters, but she readily admits it’s not as much fun as it helps fashion, luxury and beauty companies grow from acorns to mighty oaks. As chairman and minority investor in, Cult beauty, she oversaw the sale of the business last month to The Hutte group for 275 million pounds.

She was especially proud that Cult, an online beauty retailer founded by two young women in 2007, was well run and profitable. Indeed, Busquet’s passion is to take risks, to empower entrepreneurs and encourage them to keep an eye on their expenses, to seek profit and to work together in a sense of mutual respect.

But none of this is easy, she admits, noting that female investors and entrepreneurs find it harder than their male counterparts to raise funds, find buyers for their businesses, and advocate in business councils. administration, banks and male-dominated investor meetings.

Importantly, she also believes that women still lack the purchasing power of their male counterparts to continue investing, on a serious scale, once they sell their business. Here, Busquets talks about the challenges faced by women founders and entrepreneurs.

WWD: What are some of the barriers women starting their own businesses face?

Carmen Busquets: From what I have experienced in the luxury fashion e-commerce industry over the past 30 years, the biggest hurdle faced by women founders-entrepreneurs is the lack of representation in positions of power such as than top-ranked boards of directors, venture and private equity funds, financial institutions and luxury groups. The male-focused boys club mentality makes it easier for men to progress and retains women regardless of skill level.

Another challenge I have noticed is that women who choose to have children essentially end up with two important full-time jobs: work and family responsibilities. I decided early on that I didn’t want to have children and was able to take risks that women with young families cannot.

WWD: What sort of difficulties do women face even after setting up successful businesses and selling them?

CB: The most successful and profitable luxury fashion e-commerce companies of the 21st century were either founded or co-founded by women and later acquired by men as they are the only ones with the purchasing power. . In some cases, these men subsequently destroyed businesses for lack of know-how, wasting all the basic work the women had put in to develop them. For too long, men have used women as muses for fun.

Having said that, I have also met some outstanding male investors such as Bill Fisher, one of the owners and directors of Gap Inc. and founder of Manzanita Capital; Jos Neves of Farfetch, and Chris Morton of Desire. They have all done a lot to proactively support and surround themselves with strong women. You can find powerful men who are ready to support women, but you have to work really hard to gain their trust.

WWD: What about fundraising? How is the process different for a woman who shows up to a pitch meeting?

CB: When it comes to fundraising or going out, there’s no doubt that women have to work harder than men to gain confidence. In my experience, women are held to higher standards in order to gain the approval of powerful investors, who are mostly men. A woman looking for investment must run a profitable business with large, multi-million dollar cash reserves and be able to demonstrate year-over-year growth as well as total revenue growth. Male founders can raise capital and gain prestige despite running loss-making businesses, as men tend to trust men more easily. I have seen many male-run companies that have successfully completed initial public offerings without even achieving profitability.

WWD: Based on your experience, do you think women still need to be aware of their appearance, in addition to what they say?

CB: I’ve always thought of myself as a strong woman, but in my early twenties I felt the urge to blend in and appear less accessible when dealing with men in finance. I wore a lot of black and armor pieces from McQueen, Galliano and Rick Owens. It can be intimidating to be the only woman at the table when you’re just starting out.

WWD: Has the rise of ESG, diversity and inclusion in finance helped women entrepreneurs in any way?

CB: Due to the lack of representation in leadership positions internationally, male investors tend to be interested in founding female entrepreneurs because they want to be portrayed as fair and inclusive. For women, the real difficulties arise later when, regardless of their proven abilities, they are driven out as men tend to assume their roles. Of course, this does not apply to all female founders and entrepreneurs.

Lesser-known women tend to face these barriers, while those who are already powerful and have made a name for themselves do not have to deal with these issues. And, from what I’ve seen, it’s much easier for successful women to receive the respect of their male counterparts when they are celebrities. I hope the industry begins to appreciate the success of all women more, regardless of their celebrity status. We have to reach a point where all the founding women entrepreneurs are valued and can stay at the head of their business even after their IPO, if they wish.

WWD: What will it take to change entrenched attitudes towards women entrepreneurs?

CB: Until now, the majority of the money and therefore the power has been in the hands of men. We need more women to build powerful $ 1 billion private equity and venture capital funds to support women of all backgrounds and races. Only then can we change old attitudes and pave the way for the inclusive and supportive work environment we aspire to. Meanwhile, women must hold on and continue to launch new innovative businesses as they always have.

WWD: You’ve been in finance for a long time. What has changed for the better in your career so far?

CB: I was very proud when I was young: I wanted to show men that women could be successful. It was my real motivation when I joined Natalie Massenet as a principal investor and one of the co-founders of Net-a-porter; I wanted to make sure that the collaborative success of two women was seen publicly. I knew it would be a tough fight, but I felt responsible to the women in my family and to society to prove it.

Looking back now, I can see that part of the culture has started to change for the better since Natalie and I left. For starters, there are a lot more female founder-entrepreneurs keen to revolutionize the industry, and there’s a lot more support from editors and broadcasters keen to shine a light on them and tell their stories.

But, for the most part, men remain the only ones to hold the power of acquisition. And with that often comes a waste of all the work women founders-entrepreneurs did as they made their way into the industry. Women inspire men to take over the businesses we create.

WWD: How are you working to change the perception of women entrepreneurs?

CB: I have always been opinionated and outspoken, as well as shy and introverted. However, experience and age have given me a renewed desire to speak out and stand up for founding women who have been wronged or abused. Women are often much more courageous than you might think when it comes to taking responsibility and knowing our values.

My goal is to see women become the executive leaders they are capable of being. I now spend much of my time mentoring founding women entrepreneurs and teaching them what I have learned about running a sustainable and profitable business focused on growth. This prerequisite has not changed, as women are always more likely to be judged more harshly.

