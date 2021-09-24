Fashion Nova partners with Afterpay on BNPL





Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Afterpay announced Thursday, September 23, that it has partnered with e-commerce fashion platform Fashion Nova to give shoppers more options on how and when to pay their purchases, according to a statement. Press release. Fashion Nova shoppers online can now choose to pay in four interest-free installments with Afterpay as part of the collaboration, the statement said. The Afterpays customer base has grown to nearly 20 million people in the past 12 months, and 90% of Afterpay orders this year have been placed by loyal customers, the statement said. Gen Y and Gen Z make up the bulk of Afterpays customer base, with Gen Z being the fastest growing demographic platform. The tie-up with Fashion Nova represents an effort to make fashion more accessible to these young consumers, the statement said. We always pride ourselves on providing consumers with easy and affordable access to the hottest styles, said Fashion Nova Founder and CEO. Richard Saghian in the output. Partnering with Afterpay further allows our customers to purchase their favorite looks in a way that is both transparent and convenient. Fashion Nova joins the Afterpays network of nearly 100,000 retailers around the world, the statement said. As we head into fall and the busy holiday season, now is the perfect time to introduce Fashion Nova to the Afterpay platform as shoppers look to update their wardrobes, the director said. General of Afterpay for North America. Zahir Khoja in the output. This partnership stems from our shared desire to serve the very powerful Gen Z consumers, who prefer to spend their money responsibly and pay over time with Afterpay. Earlier this month, PetSmart also launched a partnership with Afterpay, claiming it would allow customers to shop online and in stores, while still receiving their products in advance but having more time to make payments, which are due in four installments, every two weeks. Read more:PetSmart launches BNPL program with Afterpay The program applies to services such as grooming and training as well as products. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: TODAY’S SELF-SERVICE PURCHASE JOURNEY – SEPTEMBER 2021 On: Eighty percent of consumers want to use non-traditional payment options like self-service, but only 35 percent were able to use them for their most recent purchases. Today’s Self-Service Shopping Journey, a PYMNTS and Toshiba Collaboration, analyzes more than 2,500 responses to find out how merchants can address availability and perception issues to meet demand for self-service kiosks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/buy-now-pay-later/2021/fashion-nova-partners-with-afterpay-bnpl-initiative/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos