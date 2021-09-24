Fashion
Transform your old dress into a stylish two-piece set
In this episode of Namely: recycled, style icon and DIY fashion expert Wandy the Creator (@wandythemaker) reveals how to transform an old dress into a trendy matching two-piece shirt and skirt set. Spoiler alert: it’s easier than you think!
What you will need:
Step 1: cut your dress
Begin your dress transformation by laying your dress on a flat surface or sewing table. Then use chalk to mark where you plan to cut the dress. You can cut anywhere you want, depending on how long or how long you want for the top and bottom of your two pieces held to be. Then use a ruler to line up your chalk marks and make sure they run in a straight line across the dress, then use a rotary cutter to make a clean cut.
Step 2: hem your dress
Take yours sewing machine and start hemming! First, grab the top of your two pieces set and fold the bottom of the shirt down to create a hem. Use sewing pins to hold the fabric in place, then use your sewing machine to sew the hem, using a zigzag stitch. Repeat this process for the bottom piece of your two-piece set, folding down the top edge to create a waistband. This time, however, instead of fully closing the hem, leave a two-inch opening for your elastic.
Step 3: Add your elastic waistband
This step is not mandatory, but if you plan to wear the skirt above your waist, Wandy recommends it! Cut a piece of elastic an inch or two shorter than your usual waistline, then thread it through the two inch opening in the waistband of your skirt. Then use a sewing pin to pull it throughout the skirt. Finally, use your sewing machine back and forth on the belt several times, then sew the opening of the belt to close it.
Step 4: Add your spandex cord
To give more fantasy to your recycled two-piece, add some elastane cord to connect the top and bottom of the outfit. To do this, cut 4 loops in a piece of spandex cord and sew them to the top and bottom of your two-piece. Then use a longer length of spandex cord to tie the two pieces together, threading them through the loops in a crisscross pattern. Once your spandex cord is added, your two-piece outfit is ready to wear!
As Wandy notes, this project is perfect for anyone short on time or looking for an easy entry point into the world of upcycling. I like this project because it’s super simple and anyone can do it in under an hour, he explains. Go ahead and try it at residence. Do it your way!
