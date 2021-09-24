Fashion
12 fashion pieces you need in your wardrobe for fall 2021
Looking to refresh your wardrobe this fall, but don’t know where to start? You might be ready to reconnect with fashion, but not necessarily at the expense of Zoom-friendly comfort.
To make things easier, we brought in stylists to help us break down some of the most flattering and versatile clothes and accessories, perfect for any fall wardrobe, whether you’re still WFH or picking up your clothes. old routine.
From classic basics to trendy designers, here are 12 fall fashion pieces everyone needs in their wardrobe to mix, match and mingle with comfort and confidence throughout the season. Plus, some expert-recommended and fan-favorite picks.
Cashmere sweater
The cashmere sweater offers a comfortable feel and a typically fitted silhouette that makes it the perfect pairing for all your seasonal pieces. (We’re also known for putting one over a dress or two.) I love the longevity and softness of cashmere sweaters. They’re warm enough that you don’t need to layer them up, but stylish enough that you can wear them over a t-shirt without looking bulky, says Sofia Karvela, celebrity stylist and co-founder. of the new brand Wknd Nation. Add a bright color to your fall rotation to add light to darker, colder days.
Quince Mongolian cashmere crew-neck sweater
Shirt jacket
Another multitasking piece, stylists say shirt jackets are gaining popularity just in time for the seasonal transition. I love the versatility of shirt jackets, as they can be worn loose or layered over a turtleneck or cropped t-shirt. Add a belt to highlight your curves and pair them with high waisted pants for an elevated look, says Carrie Cramer, a Los Angeles-based celebrity, wardrobe and personal stylist.
H&M oversized shirt jacket
UANEO relaxed checked wool-blend shirt jacket
Silky skirt
The form-fitting briefs are here to stay (at least for another season) with an emphasis on midi and maxi lengths for colder weather. I particularly like a wrap skirt for a flowing bohemian vibe. Pair it with a simple tucked-in tee and denim jacket, completing your look with a mid- or high-heeled boot to look taller, suggests Karvela. You can also swap that cashmere or a thicker sweater when the temperatures start to drop.
Banana Republic satin long skirt
Michael Stars Jolene long wrap skirt
Straight jeans
No matter where you fall on skinny jeans (more on the debate here), we at least suggest you make room in your hearts and closets for straight legs after all, as our experts point out, they play well. with tops and shoes of all shapes and sizes. Stick to a straight crop (rather than a tapered cut) to find the perfect balance. The loose fit is another favorite to complement short jackets and accentuate an hourglass figure. Go for something high waisted with a fitted waist to really show off your curves, advises Karvela, who notes that this style is especially suitable for people with a taller figure.
Zara high waist straight jeans
Madewell Balloon Jeans in Corson Wash
Joggers
Thanks to the rise of athleisure, fashion brands continue to blur the lines between athletic, casual and now even office wear. One of the more recent and prominent examples is the jogger, which gained momentum last season and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Straight or tapered joggers will flatter you if you have a straight figure or want to draw attention to your hips and thighs, and wide leg pants are great if you want to lengthen your body and look taller! Karvela said. Go for stretchy yet shapely hybrids that strike the perfect balance between sport and sophistication and will keep you comfortable from morning to night.
Everlane Le Rêve Trousers
GapFit Runaround Recycled Cargo Joggers
Combination
Jumpsuits are another great option for effortless high style. Perfect for the busy lady, you get two pieces in a versatile style. Pair it with flats for a more casual look or dress it up with a belt and heels. If you go for a looser fit, you can also layer it over a long-sleeved tee and leggings for extra protection during the colder months, Karvela explains.
Happy Sailed Wide Leg Relaxed Jumpsuit with Belt
Mango Bow Wrap Jumpsuit
ASOS DESIGN Tie Waist Jumpsuit
Patterned set
Having trouble deciding what to wear? The matching pieces are here to save your mornings by taking the guesswork out of your next pairing. Patterned sets are my must-have for a chic and easy dressing. Choose well-fitting pants with a matching blouse. You don’t have to think about it a lot and you’ll look great all day long, Cramer says. Especially liked geometric shapes
Zara print crop top
Zara straight-cut printed trousers
Fitted vest
The vests that were hot in the ’90s and early 2000s are making a big comeback this fall, Cramer says. Pair a cardigan with matching pants for a modern monochrome suit or layer it over a blouse for a more feminine aesthetic. You can also wear it alone with jeans for a sexy look while keeping it neat. We also like to incorporate sweater vests for a subtle touch of structure.
Zara Basic Knit Cardigan
Everlane The Cotton Merino Sweater Vest
Oversized blazer
Speaking of costume, there is just something about a blazer that has the potential to refine any style. An oversized blazer strikes the perfect balance between masculine and feminine. I especially like the fit of an oversized blazer over bohemian dresses or jeans and a t-shirt. It works well with all kinds of styles and it’s a pretty neutral piece that can be shaped anywhere you want, says Karvela.
Uniqlo Relaxed Fitted Jacket
H&M oversized jacket
Trench coat
Another one of those wardrobe pieces that stands the test of time is the trench coat.
I love long, preferably soft, trench coats that can be layered on top of a casual look. It immediately enhances a simple dress or t-shirt and jeans. Think of it as an investment you’ll carry not just this fall, but for years to come, Cramer says.
Lauren Ralph Lauren double-breasted cotton-blend trench coat
Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Water Repellent Trench Coat
Calvin Klein belted rain jacket with removable hood
Loafers
You can think of moccasins like shoe joggers for their versatility and portability. Loafers are perfect for those who want to look cool but aren’t ready to give up their comfy WFH outfit just yet and this season presents an endless supply of options. Metallic, sequins, wedge soles, patent leather, oversized tassels. You name it, there will be a moccasin to your liking for [fall/winter 2021], says Cramer.
Sam Edelman Loraine loafers
Rage & Co Sara loafers
Angular boots
Finally, you will need a pair of boots, ideally with a little edge.
Personally, I like pointy toes for a tougher (read: sexy) look. Opt for a kitten or block heel and cropped flare pants for a cozy feel with chic appeal, says Karvela. Bonus points if you branch out with a new shade (winter white, maybe?) Or a new pattern (faux snake prints are best for pairing).
Allost Vince Camuto Pointed Toe Boot
ASOS RAID Kinley Overhead Sock Boots
For more stories like this, check out:
Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/shop/fall-wardrobe-pieces-t231249
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]