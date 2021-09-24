12 fashion pieces you need in your wardrobe for fall 2021

Looking to refresh your wardrobe this fall, but don’t know where to start? You might be ready to reconnect with fashion, but not necessarily at the expense of Zoom-friendly comfort.

To make things easier, we brought in stylists to help us break down some of the most flattering and versatile clothes and accessories, perfect for any fall wardrobe, whether you’re still WFH or picking up your clothes. old routine.

From classic basics to trendy designers, here are 12 fall fashion pieces everyone needs in their wardrobe to mix, match and mingle with comfort and confidence throughout the season. Plus, some expert-recommended and fan-favorite picks.

Cashmere sweater

The cashmere sweater offers a comfortable feel and a typically fitted silhouette that makes it the perfect pairing for all your seasonal pieces. (We’re also known for putting one over a dress or two.) I love the longevity and softness of cashmere sweaters. They’re warm enough that you don’t need to layer them up, but stylish enough that you can wear them over a t-shirt without looking bulky, says Sofia Karvela, celebrity stylist and co-founder. of the new brand Wknd Nation. Add a bright color to your fall rotation to add light to darker, colder days.

Quince Mongolian cashmere crew-neck sweater

Shirt jacket

Another multitasking piece, stylists say shirt jackets are gaining popularity just in time for the seasonal transition. I love the versatility of shirt jackets, as they can be worn loose or layered over a turtleneck or cropped t-shirt. Add a belt to highlight your curves and pair them with high waisted pants for an elevated look, says Carrie Cramer, a Los Angeles-based celebrity, wardrobe and personal stylist.

Silky skirt

The form-fitting briefs are here to stay (at least for another season) with an emphasis on midi and maxi lengths for colder weather. I particularly like a wrap skirt for a flowing bohemian vibe. Pair it with a simple tucked-in tee and denim jacket, completing your look with a mid- or high-heeled boot to look taller, suggests Karvela. You can also swap that cashmere or a thicker sweater when the temperatures start to drop.

Straight jeans

No matter where you fall on skinny jeans (more on the debate here), we at least suggest you make room in your hearts and closets for straight legs after all, as our experts point out, they play well. with tops and shoes of all shapes and sizes. Stick to a straight crop (rather than a tapered cut) to find the perfect balance. The loose fit is another favorite to complement short jackets and accentuate an hourglass figure. Go for something high waisted with a fitted waist to really show off your curves, advises Karvela, who notes that this style is especially suitable for people with a taller figure.

Zara high waist straight jeans

Joggers

Thanks to the rise of athleisure, fashion brands continue to blur the lines between athletic, casual and now even office wear. One of the more recent and prominent examples is the jogger, which gained momentum last season and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Straight or tapered joggers will flatter you if you have a straight figure or want to draw attention to your hips and thighs, and wide leg pants are great if you want to lengthen your body and look taller! Karvela said. Go for stretchy yet shapely hybrids that strike the perfect balance between sport and sophistication and will keep you comfortable from morning to night.

Everlane Le Rêve Trousers

Combination

Jumpsuits are another great option for effortless high style. Perfect for the busy lady, you get two pieces in a versatile style. Pair it with flats for a more casual look or dress it up with a belt and heels. If you go for a looser fit, you can also layer it over a long-sleeved tee and leggings for extra protection during the colder months, Karvela explains.

Mango Bow Wrap Jumpsuit

ASOS DESIGN Tie Waist Jumpsuit

Patterned set

Having trouble deciding what to wear? The matching pieces are here to save your mornings by taking the guesswork out of your next pairing. Patterned sets are my must-have for a chic and easy dressing. Choose well-fitting pants with a matching blouse. You don’t have to think about it a lot and you’ll look great all day long, Cramer says. Especially liked geometric shapes

Zara print crop top

Zara straight-cut printed trousers

Fitted vest

The vests that were hot in the ’90s and early 2000s are making a big comeback this fall, Cramer says. Pair a cardigan with matching pants for a modern monochrome suit or layer it over a blouse for a more feminine aesthetic. You can also wear it alone with jeans for a sexy look while keeping it neat. We also like to incorporate sweater vests for a subtle touch of structure.

Zara Basic Knit Cardigan

Everlane The Cotton Merino Sweater Vest

Oversized blazer

Speaking of costume, there is just something about a blazer that has the potential to refine any style. An oversized blazer strikes the perfect balance between masculine and feminine. I especially like the fit of an oversized blazer over bohemian dresses or jeans and a t-shirt. It works well with all kinds of styles and it’s a pretty neutral piece that can be shaped anywhere you want, says Karvela.

Uniqlo Relaxed Fitted Jacket

Trench coat

Another one of those wardrobe pieces that stands the test of time is the trench coat.

I love long, preferably soft, trench coats that can be layered on top of a casual look. It immediately enhances a simple dress or t-shirt and jeans. Think of it as an investment you’ll carry not just this fall, but for years to come, Cramer says.

Loafers

You can think of moccasins like shoe joggers for their versatility and portability. Loafers are perfect for those who want to look cool but aren’t ready to give up their comfy WFH outfit just yet and this season presents an endless supply of options. Metallic, sequins, wedge soles, patent leather, oversized tassels. You name it, there will be a moccasin to your liking for [fall/winter 2021], says Cramer.

Sam Edelman Loraine loafers

Rage & Co Sara loafers

Angular boots

Finally, you will need a pair of boots, ideally with a little edge.

Personally, I like pointy toes for a tougher (read: sexy) look. Opt for a kitten or block heel and cropped flare pants for a cozy feel with chic appeal, says Karvela. Bonus points if you branch out with a new shade (winter white, maybe?) Or a new pattern (faux snake prints are best for pairing).

ASOS RAID Kinley Overhead Sock Boots

