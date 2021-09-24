Why NYFW and the Met Gala were needed now – Sourcing Journal

More than a year after COVID-19 brought New York to its knees; and one year after the social unrest and upheaval of 2020; and just days after Ida’s flash floods crippled the city; as well as on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of September 11, New York Fashion Week and the met gala served as sparkling showcases of the resilience not only of the American garment industry, but of New York City itself.

Vaccine mandates and capacity restrictions have served as weapons of hope against the lingering endless pandemic. But finally, after a year and a half of mostly virtual shows, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) was back with in-person events. And as an icing on the cake, the Met Gala made its comeback a day after the shows ended. The show, canceled last year, was back with mega stars, TikTok influencers, ubiquitous fashion outfits and even – yes – a fanfare. For a solid week, it was as if every dress, jacket, feather and crystal was a bugle call to retailers and consumers around the world, reminding them and inviting them to embrace the city, the designers and the purpose once again. of a post-COVID life.

“It’s exciting,” said R. Scott French of VERY New York, co-founder of the events and public relations company, in an interview with the Lifestyle monitor™. He weighed in after the Albright College NYFW parade. “I think the time spent has kind of re-energized the whole system, if you will. People are happy to be back. They are so grateful and it’s really exciting to see civility, in a way, come back.

Mai Vu of VERY New York, co-founder, agreed, saying the pandemic has given the industry a chance to reassess priorities.

“I think it gave us time to see what is really important, and now we are proving it and showing that that time has not been wasted,” she said in an interview with the To watch™. “I think there are a lot of new looks and new ways of doing things. And I’m excited to see how our industry as a whole is evolving.

It is not just the industry that is evolving. Consumers have spent the pandemic learning all about online shopping / curbside pickup, or whether everything but the kitchen sink – or maybe even a kitchen sink – is being shipped to their home. But now, they can’t wait to go out and do more in the next few months, things like going out to dinner (43%), dressing (41%) and shopping at a mall (39%) according to Cotton. Incorporated’s Coronavirus Response Consumer Survey (Wave 7, August 6, 2021).

Fashion Week seemed poised to inspire consumers and recognize everything that has happened since the start of 2020. He also wanted to celebrate the city itself – just watch LaQuan Smith’s track space – as well as racial diversity and inclusion of size / gender / identity. Designer Ricardo Seco titled her collection Reborn, saying it was inspired by the human resilience, diversity and hope that can be found in New York City. It was also to be a reflection of last year, as well as dreams for the future. Streetwear brand CHAANCE launched a range of BIPOC models for the film which served as a virtual fashion show. And brand without gender Fried rice debuted on New York Men’s Day with a collection based on the converging cultures of the city’s Lower East Side.

Breaking with tradition, NYFW has included a series of round tables called The Talks. Topics included “Representation and identity in the image of fashion”, and “My American dream: to understand the world of fashion through the experience of immigrants. “

The Black board in fashion set up a showroom where, for four days, 16 black designers, including Third Crown, Chelsea Paris and Michel Men, were highlighted for their work.

And in an effort to satisfy buyers eager to purchase Spring / Summer 22 pieces, a handful of designers, including LaQuan Smith, Sergio hudson and Altuzarra – offered see now / buy now options for certain pieces within their collections.

VERY New York hosted a number of designer shows during Fashion Week including Tasou, Byron Lars, Kevan Hall and Albright College. French said live broadcasts from its brands and the rest of the industry have inspired retailers to return to shows.

“Retailers are realizing it can still be done,” he said in an interview with the To watch™. “We’ve had a lot of interest from retailers for almost every show we’ve done. It’s good to see the fashion representatives of the department stores in the audience.

This increased interest reflects the outlook for 66% of consumers who report spending more (39%) or about the same amount (26%) on clothing since the start of the pandemic, according to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 7). Going forward, the number of those who expect to spend more on their clothes than they currently spend increases to 44%, while 33% expect to spend about as much as they actually spend. are currently doing.

According to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 7). Next come the replacement of a worn item (31%), the desire for a new style (30%), the desire for something more comfortable (29%), the change of season / weather (27%), need a new size (26%), buying when there is a sale or promotion (23%), need something for a new activity like going back to the office or playing a sport (23%), need something for a particular occasion / event (22%) and wanting to try a new brand (22%).

Fashion fans could get ideas for future outfits by watching one of the many NYFW shows available to the public. live. Such virtual shows were a hallmark of stopping the pandemic. During the Albright College parade, Joshua Polk’s class of 2017 said they appreciate how the industry has put together such creative virtual shows that could garner global views during the shutdown.

“It was great to see the industry bring fashion to the public so anyone who hasn’t been to Fashion Week could see it,” said Polk, swimwear designer for the group. InMocean, in an interview for the To watch™. “But I’m extremely grateful that he came back because I’m able to do something like this show.”

Amanda Boandl, also in Albright’s class in 2017, said showing off at NYFW was a lifelong opportunity – even with the specter of COVID hanging in the air.

“I really want to be careful, but I also want to live in the moment and enjoy everything,” she said before the show. “I’m so excited to see my designs take to the biggest stage they’ve ever been on. And the fact that it’s live only increases the excitement.