Vera Wang’s new line has plenty of couture-worthy dresses and they are affordable too.





Vera Wang’s highly anticipated new bridal collection has arrived, and it’s even more stunning than we expected. The proverbial queen of red carpets and bridal fashion has just launched her first line with Pronovias, and it’s filled with affordable dresses, high fashion and most notably Vera Wang. “My intention was to make sure that some Vera Wang design codes were identifiable during our first foray into this line, but there is an important story to build on,” Vera Wang said. Brides. “We just wanted to keep the creativity so connected to our brand without sacrificing a much bigger global opportunity. ” Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

From soft A-line dresses to structured silhouettes and priced from $ 1,600 to $ 4,000, the collection truly has something for every bride. Which, according to Wang, was the exact intention she had in creating it. The designer tells us that she has long been waiting for the opportunity to create more affordable pieces while retaining the brand’s iconic haute couture creations. “Our company has always existed as an intensely creative, highly and expensive collection which, although small, has allowed me to fully explore the development of incredible fabrics, intricate techniques and draping with relatively few parameters in terms of budget and design, ”says Wang. “The Pronovias Group allows me to explore a new facet of my creativity while developing what I believe will become an even bigger global brand at a smart price. This is a major change in the strategy that I have long wanted to implement. The new collection, launched on September 16, includes 60 romantic wedding dresses and 60 special occasion dresses, all artfully designed and crafted by Wang and her team. The one-of-a-kind line will be available in US sizes 0-28 at Pronovias stores and select wholesale retailers. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The affordable offers will allow all fashion enthusiasts to bring a taste of couture to their weddings. There are classic bridal cuts and elegant satin silhouettes, like the Rachel, dramatic, campy tulle ball gowns, such as the Scarlett, and even trendy modern pieces, like the Liliane. Wang tells us that they are each so unique that she can’t pick just one as her favorite. “I think the collection in general is so beautiful in its design and execution,” says Wang. -carry. What’s really exciting for me is how we were able to work together during a pandemic and really make clothes. I am extremely proud of it. ” As evidenced by the sophisticated and diverse collection, Wang often draws inspiration for his designs from many sources. She tells us that this collection is made not for just one but for all women. “Since the pandemic, and since what is largely happening even before the pandemic, I don’t think of brides as a simple unification of a point of view,” she says. At the moment, I don’t see the bride as one collection, I see her as several items for different types of women. In other words: diversity, not just in the bride, but in what we do with her. ” The collection is now available on VeraWangBride.com, and keep scrolling for a preview of our collection favorites. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Liane dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Odette dress Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Liliane dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Lola dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Lucienne dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Rachel dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Carole dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Estée dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Véronique dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Rosine dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Scarlett dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Mylène dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Mathilde dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Sylvie dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Viviane dress. Vera Wang x Pronovias Group

The Yvette dress.

