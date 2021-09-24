Students showcase their personal style through fashion





University of Miami students express themselves creatively, especially with what they wear. They display their uniqueness through their own sense of fashion on a daily basis.





Everyday street fashion may not be showcased on the catwalk, like during New York Fashion Week last week, or boast extravagant ball gowns, like the Met Gala. But everyday clothes come to life as a unique medium of expression and creativity. Through their clothes, shoes, accessories and hairstyles, University of Miami students show off their creativity and embrace their uniqueness by displaying their own sense of fashion on campus. Grace Altidor, a junior from Cape Coral, Florida, studies health sciences “Today my outfit is just a white U polo shirt that I actually saved at UThrift! My goal is usually to look cute. Unless it’s for my 8am class. So it’s never cute. I think my fashion is usually a mix of streetwear with a bit of preppy flair. Being in the Miami environment, these are usually dresses or shorts. Cassadee Wellings, sophomore media management student in Key West, Florida “For school, I’m probably trying to dress her up in a fun shirt and a color. I have shoes of all colors; so i’m going to match the shirt and shoes and wear them with jeans. I would say my style is modern-urban. And when it comes to jewelry, I always have to have something gold. Jack Newman, junior from Bradenton, Florida, ecosystem science and policy student “I take inspiration from myself and everything I think about looks cool. My hair has been green for about a month now and before that it was blonde. I love my mule. Not many people swing these days. Everything I have is saved. My pants, my bag, everything is from Goodwill. Nonii Randall, junior from Harlem, New York, double major in finance and legal studies “These little denim shorts are American Apparel and I bought them at a thrift store for around $ 10. This shirt was my mom’s, and I’m just wearing old, dingy little sneakers. And this bob is my uncle’s fishing hat. Randall complimented her sporty outfit with an oversized bag, but not just any bag. She was able to get her hands on one of the most popular fashion pieces of the year: a large cream-colored Telfar shopping bag. After being worn by Beyoncé, the bag sold out within minutes. “This is my second. I was on the website 10 minutes before delivery and had to have all of my personal and card information filled out in advance so that all I needed was my fingerprint to secure the purchase. Luckily, I live right next to the distribution center in New York City, so it happened the next day. Allison Guaty, third year law student in Miami, Florida “I like to look for more professional clothes, but also to wear casual and comfortable outfits. I want to look organized for my class, but I wouldn’t want to wear something that I’m not comfortable studying in for hours. Laura Benoit, second year creative advertising student from New Jersey “I’m really into the mix of urban-chic. I like to accessorize with rings. I always wear earrings and necklaces. I like to combine casual clothes with accents of dress styles to make myself look a little more formal but still relaxed. I also love to make my hair a big statement. And I think the patterns or bright colors match my style.





