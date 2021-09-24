Who comes to Manhattan West

A distinct retail segment focused on wellness, food and drink, entertainment, and with a touch of fashion is emerging on the West Side of Manhattan.

It’s a major component of Brookfield Properties’ giant $ 4.5 billion, 7 million square foot mixed-use development called Manhattan West, which opens on Tuesday.

More from WWD

Located between Ninth and Tenth Avenues and 31st and 33rd Streets, Manhattan West fills what was once a yawning void in the area and creates a pedestrian-friendly continuum between Hudson Yards and Moynihan Station, with an open-air public space. of 2.5 acres flanked by retail stores on both sides. The long, narrow, elevated High Line Park will stretch 1,200 feet into Manhattan West by early 2023, boosting foot traffic.

WWD has learned that the following stores will open this year and in 2022 in Manhattan West. They understand:

Reset by Therabody, a 4,500 square foot wellness center opened in the spring of 2022, for massages, cryotherapy, light and sound therapy, and intravenous treatments.

New Stand, which will debut next month and advance the company’s newsstand format into its first true publication, home, health, beauty, wellness, electronics sales format. general public, technological gadgets, stationery and fashion accessories.

A 1,400 square foot Peachy store for skin care with an anti-wrinkle treatment studio, opened in November. Peachy only has two other locations in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo.

Public Rec, the athleisure brand, is opening its first store in New York, a 1,900 square foot unit launched in October.

OPR Eyewear, which sells handcrafted Italian eyewear. The 1,400 square foot store will also open next month.

Other retailers launched this month include a 9,000-square-foot NHL boutique and all-day cafe with daily groceries operated by the Danny Meyers Union Square Hospitality restaurant group.

The story continues

In October, a 40,000 square foot Citizens New York dining hall, developed in partnership with former hotelier Sam Nazarians new venture, C3, and a Life Wine & Spirits boutique, also of C3, will open towards the end of the year. year. C3 counts Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group as investors.

Also arriving in October, Ci Siamo, Danny Meyers tackles Italian cuisine; Zou Zous, an oriental Mediterranean-style restaurant owned by Michael Stillman; a Starbucks with a bespoke storefront and interior and a take-out display; and a Rothmans menswear store. The Rothmans family business operates three other men’s stores, on Park Avenue South in Union Square and in Scarsdale and Bronxville in Westchester.

In November, a 160-seat Midnight Theater for live performances and a Chinese restaurant above, called Hidden Leaf, will open.

The 240,000-square-foot Manhattan West retail component is anchored by a 65,000-square-foot Whole Foods (already open) and 40,000-square-foot Peloton studio to create streaming content and spin classes, which will be operational later this year. In spring 2022, a Peloton store for stationary bikes, tread and clothing will also open.

When you start with a grocery store as an anchor, it’s a signal that we want Manhattan West to be a hub for the community, said Jason Maurer, senior vice president of retail leasing at Brookfield.

To this aura is added a primary and preventive care center planned of 10,000 square feet. And also on site, a City National Bank, Australian Bluestone Lane coffee maker (both open) and a Pendry boutique hotel with a Black Fox cafe that opened last Friday.

It’s not that the city needs more stores, but Manhattan Wests’ store collection is mostly lacking in garden variety brands. We were convinced that we were doing something very unique, from a merchandising point of view, Maurer said.

The two rows of retail businesses are two stories, or 54 feet, and are 95 percent leased, according to Maurer. At the top of the retail structures are tiered terraces for eating and people watching. In between is the outdoor public space, which contains a 30,000 square foot installation of oversized lemons and trees and fabric clouds backlit by LED lighting and an all-pervading lemon scent. It’s called Citrovia and adds to the unusual character of the property as cloud cover conceals scaffolding above for the construction of the 58-story office tower, Two Manhattan West, which is expected to be completed by 2023. The One Manhattan West office tower has been completed.

Manhattan West also has 844 residential units and is built on huge concrete slabs above the marshalling yards for the Long Island Railroad and Amtrak. Brookfield began buying properties for Manhattan West 40 years ago.

Soon a 101.6-foot by 17.5-foot screen will be erected, intended for video content, films and broadcasting of events such as the World Cup, not advertising, and there will be an ice rink of November to April.

It is not a shopping center. Sure enough, it’s a pedestrianized streetscape, Maurer said.

One of our main goals was to bring the boundaries of community closer, said Sabrina Kanner, executive vice president of development, design and construction at Brookfields. We really didn’t want Manhattan West to be an enclave within the community. We wanted it to be part of the community, like a public park, very open to the city, with outdoor programming that doesn’t interfere with retail. She cited food kiosks, table tennis, musical performances, the Streb acrobatic dance troupe, art exhibitions and exercise classes, as part of the lineup.

It was a little intimidating at first when we were planning, but we spent time visiting other retail locations, such as Rockefeller Center and Channel Gardens, examining the elements that encourage foot traffic, Kanner said. .

She said the connection to the High Line should be ready in early 2023, completing a really interesting journey from one very different space to another very different space, from Moynihan Station to Manhattan West, from the High Line. at Hudson Yards. The development is also expected to build on the Broadway Theater District and Madison Square Garden.

You’re not just traveling between tall buildings, which could have been the experience here, Kanner said. There is a more comfortable personal feeling than walking through a canyon of tall buildings. From the ground floor you can recognize the people on the terraces and they can look down and enjoy the events in the square. There are textures in the construction as well, Kanner added, citing the wood and stone seating, and the charcoal and gray concrete paving, among other elements.

Large-scale projects of this size can be intimidating, but there is a very human scale in Manhattan West, observed Michael Stillman of the Quality Branded restaurant group, which operates Zou Zous. The restaurant offers a menu and décor that attracts cultural touchpoints of Israel, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco and Turkey; a wood stove; a resin-lit white enamel bar with tiles along the floor and sides; arches and seats inside and out.

There has been real change and real change in the region, Stillman said. A lot of exciting things are going to happen here. It has slowed down over the past couple of years, but we’re starting to see changes. There will be a real turnaround.