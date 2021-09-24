X-Men’s Hellfire Gala vs Met Gala 2021: who had better costumes?

The with Gala is the event of the season for original fashion statements and red carpet magic, and the X-Men’sHellfire Galaturned out to be no different. With golden armor and capes, the Costume Institute Gala looked a lot like the Hellfire Gala, but when put side by side, who had the coolest costumes?

It is undeniable that the two events went beyond, paved the way for political declarations and shocked the world by breaking the molds. Still, a comic book night isn’t limited by the same laws of physics as the real world. Plus, superpowers allow for another level of fashion and costume creativity. This does not mean, however, that they are guaranteed to win the battle for avant-garde greatness. Either way, there are a few outfits from each event that, when put side by side, have some striking similarities.





Related: Emma Frost Just Destroyed Professor X & Magneto’s Secret Endgame

Zo Kravitz and Hailee Steinfeld vs. Emma Frost

The first of this fashion face-to-face are Zo Kravitz, Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Frost in a three-way battle since Emma Frost wore three separate sets before the end of the Hellfire Gala night.

Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress faces off as Frost’s final and most revealing outfit of the evening due to their risky, diamond-studded similarities. But regardless of whether Kravitz owns his outfit and looks stunning in the process, Frost takes the cake on this one. It’s hard to compete with a woman who can transform her skin into diamond to match her dress.

As for Steinfeld’s Iris van Herpen dress, it’s obvious the two have been side by side. From the cut of the outfits to the hairstyle and the pose, it all lines up. But in this case, the delicate details of Steinfeld’s dress gave her a head start over Frost by making her look more elegant while retaining the powerful aura that Frost exudes. Plus, her dress defies gravity outside pages from a comic strip.

Related: Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Kate Bishop’s BTS Image

Rihanna vs. Storm

Next, two very popular characters in their respective arenas. Storm is without a doubt one of the most beloved members of the X-Men franchise, so much so that fans created the art that turned Lupita Nyong’o into Storm. Rihanna is also beloved in the real world for her superpowers as an artist and entrepreneur.

Rihanna took this route with her Balenciaga look to empower black Americans by portraying, which she told reporter. Gia Peppers will be,“a look that seemed very powerful, yet feminine, but like a black hoodie, which is usually the thing that incriminates us as blacks.”Meanwhile, Storm’s outfit emphasizes her power and kingship in preparation for becoming the Regent of Mars. Both are amazing costumes, but as stunning and punchy as Rhianna’s Met looks, Ororohad literally has a cape made of lightning and clouds … which is hard to beat.

Related: 10 Things Only Comic Book Fans Know About Storm

Lee Pace vs. Beast

While the only obvious similarity Lee Pace shares with Beast is a blue Marvel character (like Ronan the Accuser in the MCU), his Gala outfit bears a striking similarity to that of the mutant. While Beast’s outfit is chic and practical, Pace’s emphasizes fashion in her Thom Browne suit.

All the little details in the outfit play a big part in elevating what would normally be a simple short tailored suit. From arm curls to slightly mismatched socks and even sock suspenders, it makes it look fun and different. Beast’s one-piece jumpsuit, on the other hand, is stylish and more in line with the brand for a safe working X-Force member. It’s that simple and he doesn’t seem to care what he’s wearing, as long as it allows him to do his job. Yes, the bolo tie adds a fun touch, but overall Lee beat it.

Related: Interview with Lee Pace: Foundation

Lil Nas X vs. Exodus and Prodigy

The next threesome is for Lil Nas X. When it comes to his all-gold Versace armor, he definitely stands out among the Met Gala attendees, but would he stand out next to Exodus at the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala? Exodus’ multi-colored armor and awe-inspiring cloak make it not only an intimidating sight, but also regal. These two are roughly equal in size and therefore would likely divide reporters’ attention on a red carpet.

Then there’s Prodigy, another proud POC and member of the LQBTQ + community. Her gold gala looks more Greek in style, playing up a drape instead of a bodysuit. In addition, he had golden wings to accompany him. So not only was he breaking down the barriers of stereotypical menswear in the modern era, but he was doing so by looking like a Greek nymph, even stalking his own murderer in the latest issue of X-Factor. It’s hard to hold on for this particular mutant.

Iman vs. Jean Gray

This one is actually quite simple. Jean Gray is perhaps one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise, and her outfit looks stunning with her golden cape and psychic halo, but Iman outshines her ten times in her Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed ensemble. . Iman’s outfit makes her look like a true Aztec sun goddess who just left the pages of a real-world comic book night without losing any buoyancy or drama. Jean Gray looks great of course, but Iman looks like he owns the series.

Related: X-Mens Jean Gray Becomes Marvels Superman (And About Time)

Naomi Osaka vs. Psylocke

Two Japanese fighters paying homage to their heritage in similar kimono-inspired looks. A tennis champion and a mutant, ninja assassin. While Psylock took her Hellions teammates’ breath away as she walked into the room, Osaka wowed the entire Met Gala press pen with a new nod to her legacy. They might both have gone for an updo, a similar color scheme, and endless ruffles, but it’s obvious that Osaka is outdoing her Louis Vuitton look. The vibrant colors, gravity-defying hair, colorful makeup, elegance and the incorporation of classic and mono details, make her a winner in every way in this face-to-face.

Related: The X-Men’s Resurrection Has Been Corrupted By The Most Obvious Person

Of course, there are many other wonderful creations from real world designers and comic book artists who took center stage at these two mega-events. Canadian artist Grimes stunned in an Iris van Herpen, Inspired by the dunesdress while carrying a medieval 1400s sword replica as if it were fromExcalibur. Both Serena William’s and Mystique rocked their own versions of fur-centric looks. And transgender model Valentina Sampaio was stunned by another creation from Iris van Herpen that would have rivaled Penance’s Hellfire look.

Ultimately, it seems humans have it. This makes sense considering that the Hellfire Gala was inspired by the Met Gala. In addition, taking into account the laws of physics to do apply, costumes, headdresses and hairstyles are more impressive for their gravity-defying feats. It wouldn’t be surprising if Krakoa’s Jumbo Carnation was influenced by designers like Balenciaga, Iris van Herpen, Louis Vuitton and others. Maybe he will win victory for mutantkind in the future if the Hellfire Gala becomes annual, but for now it has to bow to the skillful hands of the world’s most talented designers working to bring the with Gala to live.

Next: Lizzo Just Found Out She Was Recruited By The X-Men

Hulk’s ultimate villain darkens thanks to Galactus’ secret story





About the Author