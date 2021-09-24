Families of Missing Black Men Advocate for More Police Resources and Accountability

David Robinson hired a private investigator and traveled through the Arizona desert with volunteers in search of his 24-year-old son, Daniel, a geologist who went missing in late June.

Rasheda Smith in Aurora, Colorado, said she had not heard from police for more than a week after reporting that her teenage stepson Xavion ran away earlier this month .

Robinson, Smith, and relatives of Jelani “JJ” Day, an Illinois State University graduate student who has not been seen since August, all have something in common: They are black people who are exasperated after pleading with them. authorities to do more to find their loved ones.

Their frustration with law enforcement escalated as stories about the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old white woman, dominated the national news cycle, the result, some say, of missing white woman syndrome. Gwen Ifill, the legendary news anchor, coined the term in 2004 to highlight the media’s fascination with missing white women.

Families have seen at least six agencies, including the FBI, devote resources to the search for Petito, whose remains were found in the scattered Spread Creek camping area on Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near the park. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

I’ve been pushing for awareness for three months now because I don’t get enough from the police. I want the FBI involved, said Robinson, 51, a retired army sergeant. When you are a person of color, you are kind of overlooked. You don’t want to believe it, but when it hits you head on, there’s nothing you can do but see what’s going on.

Robinson, Smith and the Day family told NBC News it was painful to witness the disparities between the cases of their loved ones and Petitos, who is currently under a homicide investigation.

The same manpower they gave him, I want the same manpower for my brother, 28 year old Andre Day, said.

i understand what [Petitos] the family is going through because we are going through this right now. Jelani just hasn’t disappeared. Anyone know what happened. Someone has to report what happened. We need everyone to be involved, the same way they were with Gabby.

“My brother is important”

Jelani Day, 25, was in her first semester of graduate school in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Illinois State University. He was studying speech therapy at Normal School, Illinois.

I know how determined he was and it took a long time to get into this school, said Andre Day. My brother is important. He still has great things to do on this earth.

The LaSalle County coroner on Thursday identified a body found earlier this month as Jelani Day, 25, of Bloomington, Illinois. The body was found floating near the south bank of the Illinois River on September 4, law enforcement officials said. The cause of death is unknown, pending further investigation and toxicological testing.

Day was last seen on video at a retail store on the morning of August 24, Bloomington police said. Two days later, his white Chrysler 300 was found abandoned in the woods about 60 miles north of Bloomington in Peru, Ill., Officials said. The clothes he was wearing on the day of his last visit were found inside his car, police said.

The discovery of the vehicle of interest in the case has triggered an extensive search, Peruvian police said. The investigation included Illinois State Police dogs, drones from two fire departments, Bloomington Police detectives and State Attorney’s Office Todd Martins, police said. .

There is much more the police can do, “said Andre Day, adding that he hoped the FBI would get involved in his brother’s case.

Bloomington Police said the department “sympathizes with Jelani Day’s family and supports them in their emotions,” adding that they were working with several organizations in their investigation.

“We’re still collecting leads, but at this point we’ve done most of the investigation,” police said in a statement. “This is by no means a cold affair; however, the leads are starting to dry up. We appreciate the national coverage of this matter, and we hope this translates into good information being provided to us.”

Jelani Days’ mother Carmen Day told “Dateline” after her disappearance: I call her my child bill collector. Because he just calls me and calls me, non-stop, several times a day. So not hearing from him in a week is very different from him. Something is wrong.

We are the ones who have the boots on the floor

After Daniel Robinson went missing on June 23, his father uprooted his life and drove from his home in Columbia, South Carolina, Arizona where Buckeye Police were investigating.

Once in Arizona, David Robinson contacted nonprofit groups to help him network. Since then, dozens of volunteers have participated in the search and two websites have been launched to support her son’s case. A website includes a petition, which has more than 43,000 signatures, which seeks to hold the police to account as the case stagnates, he said.

Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving his post as a geologist, police said. Police worked with outside agencies to search more than 70 square miles in an attempt to locate Daniel, officials said.

On July 19, his Jeep Renegade was found by a rancher four miles from his yard, police said.

Authorities said the Jeep was in a ravine and appeared to have rolled onto its side. The SUV’s airbags inflated, police said. Daniel Robinson’s clothes, cell phone, wallet and keys were found near the Jeep.

The next day, Buckeye detectives were assisted in a ground search by helicopter and rescue dogs with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Since then, they haven’t put boots on the ground, said David Robinson. We are the ones who have the boots on the ground.

Buckeye Police said on Thursday the case remained open and active.

“We are determined to find Daniel Robinson,” Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said in a statement. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to find answers and put an end to Daniels’ loved ones.

Shortly after his son Jeep was discovered, David Robinson began working with a private investigator, he said.

A human skull was located on July 31 south of where the Daniel Robinsons Jeep was discovered. But it was not his remains, officials said.

Volunteers found the skull and alerted police, David Robinson said.

His son would not just disappear, he said.

He never indicated that he had a desire to disappear or get hurt, David Robinson said.

“I am assigned to the case”

Rasheda Smith, 45, said her stepson missed his 16th birthday celebration this month. Aurora police never really started an investigation after Xavion was reported as a runaway on September 6, she said.

There’s no point in finding it right away, she said.

Smith was seething as she had not heard from the police for 11 days after her disappearance. That’s when her cell phone finally rang and a sergeant spoke to her, she said. He told her that no detective had been assigned to his son’s disappearance due to his history of running away and a large number of cases.

It was unacceptable. So I assigned myself to the case, she said. “Any kid that’s out there, they should be looking for. Past behavior, or whatever, a kid is a kid.”

Aurora police tweeted the photo of Xplanes over the weekend with a short article about her disappearance.

“Xavion was reported to have fled to the Aurora Police Department on September 6. Investigators followed up on the case two days later on September 8,” Matthew Longshore, an official told NBC News. public information for Aurora police. .

He said investigators had been in contact with the mother-in-law on “numerous occasions” since then. They think he might be in the Denver area, where he has connections.

“There is no evidence or reason to believe that Xavion is in danger,” Longshore said. “We are obviously concerned that he has been gone for so long without any communication with his family, which is why we continue to follow the leads and speak with his mother-in-law.”

Smith said she used the Nextdoor app, a popular platform connecting neighbors, to organize dozens of volunteers who have searched the city multiple times since last week.

She wants the police to do more, but if she’s going to be a detective, so be it.

That’s kind of how it is with moms, Smith said. Were everything.

Racial disparities at all levels

Statistics confirm the concerns of families.

Of 543,018 people missing in 2020, more than 182,000, or nearly a third, involved black Americans, who make up only 13% of the US population, according to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

Despite these high numbers, media coverage of missing persons is often disproportionately focused on whites, according to Black and missing, a national non-profit group that provides resources to families of missing people of color.

This racial disparity is due, in part, to the fact that authorities often label missing children of color as runaways or criminals, which influences how the media covers their cases, the organization said.

Derrica Wilson, co-founder and CEO of the organization, said News week that she shared these frustrations.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said. “But we also have a lot of Gabby Petitos in the black and brown community. We understand that not all cases get this level of attention and resources, multiple police jurisdictions were involved, but we have cases that want that extra help. . “