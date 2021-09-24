This fall, it’s all about the fashion blanket





Fall is here, and that cool fall cold is just around the corner. Maybe you’ve already chosen a funky cardigan, an easy-to-wear blazer, or a number of fly-ready and fall-ready items. If so, good for you! But what about your house, do you have a cozy blanket on the deck? If not, you’re in luck as the latest collections from several designers and labels have revealed a handful of premium throws for your choice. The cover co-signed by the designer has been on an upward trend in recent years. Especially the intimate quilt. Designer Emily Bode has taken the scene by storm and brought the artful vibe of dusty antiques to trendy in-demand. During Calvin Klein’s short-lived Raf Simons era, the Kardashians were forced to pose with quilts that you can now find greatly reduced at Nordstrom Rack. And while the quilted home aesthetic only grew in influence, blankets of other types began to appear on the shelves. And the best blankets of the season don’t look like a trend jump, but rather a natural extension of the brands that make them. The Elder Statesman’s crochet cashmere blanket. Courtesy of The Elder Statesman The lavish blankets from Los Angeles-based The Elder Statesman, a brand that started out making luxurious throws but is now best known for its trippy (but still luxurious) cashmere sweaters, are sure to stop guests of the House. A hand knitted crochet blanket has more colors than can be counted, and another features bright stripes and oversized stitching. (An additional bonus: pillows and cushions.) This nylon blanket filled with down by Rick Owens looks like one of the designer’s most avant-garde coats. JW Anderson and Loewe (labels that share a creative director who is passionate about design and craftsmanship in Jonathan Anderson) include eye-catching covers in their collections. Blankets can be found from all corners of the fashion spectrum: from recycling-centric designer Greg Lauren, to timeless basics brand APC, to streetwear staple Stssy. Who other than Rick Owens? Courtesy of SSENSE The most refreshing part of it all is that most don’t play into the quilted home look, but instead produce blankets and throws that match their established brand universe. So if you like Stssy’s graphic t-shirts, you’ll probably be in their billiard-adorned cover. Fan of JW Anderson’s funky knitwear? Then the brand’s arty wool plaid is probably for you. Think of it as the cool sweater for your sofa. Cooler weather tends to mean more time indoors and add a chic, foolproof blanket to enhance your home’s play. Come January, you’ll be glad you did.

