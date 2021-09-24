Which Latinx people are successful in fashion?

Although I was obsessed with fashion designers from a young age, I was already in my late teens when I finally learned that Carolina Herrera was Venezuelan. Growing up in Puerto Rico, I had doubts whether Herrera was even from Latin America. Her last name was a good indicator that she was, but it didn’t convince me one way or another. I asked my mom one of her biggest fans, but she dismissed the question with a simple I’m not sure. Looking back, it’s clear to me that I wasn’t really interested in judging Carolina Herreras Latinx in good faith. What I wanted was to reassure myself that there were other people from Latin America who could also reach the upper echelons of fashion; people who rolled their R’s like me.

But, Herreras Venezuelan heritage was hardly ever mentioned. The same was true for Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo. They were all called Americans; their country of origin and heritage were watered down by the widespread idea that American fashion designers sometimes spoke with an accent or had Spanish last names. But inside the latest exhibit of Costume Institutes In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, there are signs that things could take a turn for a more inclusive and diverse portrayal of Latin American and Latin American fashion designers. .

This year’s exhibit, the first of a two-part exhibit that will continue in May 2022, is based on a quote from Reverend Jesse Jackson: America is more like a quilt with many patches, many pieces, many colors, many sizes, all woven and held together by a common thread. The exhibition was imagined by Costume Institutes chief curator Andrew Bolton and features a group of Latin American designers from Venezuela (Herrera), the Dominican Republic (Oscar de la Renta) and Cuba (Isabel Toledo) and Narciso Rodriguez). They are joined by other emerging Latinx designers like Mexican-American Rio Uribe from Gypsy Sport, Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst and Mexican Raul Sols from LRS.

As I walked through the exhibit, I thought of Jackson’s quote because just like the United States as a whole, Latin American and Latin communities are also made up of many patches, pieces, colors, and sizes. But you wouldn’t know if you looked at how they are viewed by the fashion industry despite the many decades in which Latinx designers have been powerful players.

Historically, some of our most venerable labels have been founded by Latinos, says Erik Maza, director of style items at City & Countryside, who emigrated from Cuba in 1998. What the industry must be wondering, are these examples the exception to the rule? Are there enough of us and do we have a seat at the table? While there is no doubt that Latin American designers have earned a rightful place in the American fashion industry, who Received a Key Inside tells a different story about American values.

Take, for example, Carolina Herrera. If the designer speaks with an accent, she has always been one of New York’s wealthy elites. She grew up in the social circles of her hometown of Caracas and later married a direct descendant of Spanish royalty. In 1965, she got a job as an advertiser for the Italian fashion designer Emilio Pucci, who was a close friend of the family, eventually becoming well known for her own glamorous style. It was part of what inspired the old Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland to encourage Herrera to become a designer herself. She eventually launched her first collection at the exclusive, members-only Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, and enjoyed great success thereafter. The kind of access Herrera had is a far cry from the reality of the poor and working class, who are largely black and native, in Latin America and Latinx communities in the United States.

The real question is who is represented under Latinidad, and that’s something we’re still deconstructing, says Ecuadorian-American public relations and marketing consultant Aldo Araujo, who currently works with the Council of Fashion Designers. of America. At a time when the Latinx community in the United States is made up of over 60 million people, Araujo is demanding and working towards a more accurate representation to match the racial, economic and political diversity within these communities. Araujo has worked to promote Latinx talent within the industry, including a series of profiles on designers, models and stylists on the non-profit site, with models Dilone and Jillian Mercado, stylist Mellany Snchez and designer Ral Sols.

Maza says this type of work is crucial to opening more doors: as Latinos, and I include myself here, we could also do a better job of coming together to champion our causes and promote, mentor and use the huge Latinx pool of undiscovered talent there.

This effort also involves the media. Headlines in fashion and beauty media are slowly diversifying, with Latinx editors and writers like Nina Garca in She magazine, Mario Abad at Paper magazine, Ana Coln at Fashionista, Sandra E. Garca at The New York Times, Karla Martnez de Salas at Vogue Mexico, and Maza at City Country. Their efforts have resulted in storytelling that highlights the diversity among Latinx talent, as well as providing a platform for conversations about what it even means to be Latinx.

Some are more successful than others. Most recently, Garca, who is editor-in-chief of She, posted the very first cover of the magazine’s Latinx issue with Selena Gomez (Disclosure: I wrote an article for this issue and have no involvement in the story of the cover.) Although Gomez is Mexican-American, the credits cover fashion and makeup to photography and the style was filled with non-latinx names; Chanel was the most prominent brand and Gomez was designed to look like Marilyn Monroe. Some took the cover as a missed opportunity.

As I celebrate the fact that She finally came out with a number dedicated to the community, and I’m really happy for Gomez, it’s kind of the same, the same for me, wrote to journalist Johanna Ferreira on POPSUCRE. How does this coverage make other Latinx communities feel seen? This is not the case.

Its misadventures like these which contribute to the idea that the fashion industry sees the Latinx community as a monolith as it erases the fact that this term with its many misinterpretations comes from multilingual, multiracial, multiethnic communities that have come together. long beaten to avoid being reduced to one. dimension. And while today’s industry welcomes a larger body of Latinx designers, it still suffers from a staggering anti-darkening.

In the Costume Institutes exhibit, it’s clear that some Latinx designers are no longer willing to remain silent about issues that affect non-elites. One of the most strikingly displayed items of clothing in the show is an American flag set designed by Gypsy Sport, which is later followed by a red and white striped dress by Raul Solis of LRS sporting slogans like No Justice, No Peace. (Some notable absences from the line include Calvin Klein’s senior vice president of design, Willy Chavarra, whose most recent collection was inspired by delivery men and has long incorporated his Mexican-American heritage into the collections of his eponymous label. .)

Both of these models demonstrate a social and political conscience that ancient Latin American designers shied away from, preferring to dress the wealthy in traditionally conservative silhouettes with hefty price tags. Later, audiences get a glimpse of Gabriela Hearsts’ work: a handcrafted ruana, a poncho-style wrap from the Colombian Andes made in collaboration with collective led by women Manos del Uruguay. While Hearst, who is now Celine’s Creative Director, has chosen to credit the artisans behind her work, many of her peers don’t. And when it comes to Latinx representation in American fashion, it’s often the artisans and garment workers behind the scenes, many of whom are undocumented or from Indigenous communities, who are missing from the credits.

Take, for example, the Carolina Herrera Resort 2020 collection by Wes Gordon, which used traditional Mexican serapes, a blanket-shaped shawl that originated in Mexico, and embroidery techniques born out of the country’s indigenous communities, but did not succeed. to identify and credit the source of these design techniques and traditions. Entitled Latin Holiday, the collection was even criticized by the Mexican Secretary of Culture through a letter in El Pas who asked the house to credit their people.

But, the Costume Institutes Bolton made the choice to include and credit the Manos del Uruguay dress. He also chose to highlight the countries of origin of immigrant creators. This exhibit was one of the first times I saw Herrera labeled as Venezuelan and Toledo as Cuban. This little detail makes all the difference. The Latinx representation isn’t perfect, but it’s still important to understand where we’re from, who we are, and who the great Latin American quilt is still missing and to know that even while rolling our Rs, or missing out on family ties, a career in American Fashion is possible.

