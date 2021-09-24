11 best men’s moccasins of 2021





As a technical writer for The Strategist, Jordan Bowman covers everything from headphones and speakers to computers (and is also interested in men’s clothing and photography). Photo: Photo-Illustration: Le Stratège; Photos: Retailers Shoes have long been in a sneaker-dominated choke hold, but that is about to change. Instead of being ridiculed like a staid Sunday church shoe, moccasins have once again become a style benchmark. They don’t need to be new either. Experts we spoke to said that you can often find gems by going back to your father’s (or even grandfather’s) closet. Brush off the dust and you might have your new favorite shoe. I see moccasins as a slipper that you wear outside, says Kevin Kafesu, buyer at Nordic store in Copenhagen. You can dress it up or dress it up, almost like a pair of white Chucks, he says, adding that they go with everything. Instead of thinking of them as dress shoes or shoes for a special occasion, he suggests men think of loafers as casual shoes. You can still wear them to church, but you can just as easily wear them to the movies or convenience store and look great doing it. Another benefit of moccasins, says Jeremy Kirkland, the creator and host of the men’s fashion podcast Blame!is that they move slowly and mold to your feet. Once you break them off, the fit can feel just right. Her biggest suggestion is to choose a pair of moccasins that start in a shape close to that of your foot. Different companies have adjusted their shapes (the mold a shoe is made on) over the years to accommodate a wide range of feet, he explains. So when you find one you like, stick with it. For example, Christopher Echevarria, the creator of the shoe brand Blackstock and Weber, says his moccasins were inspired by the shape of sneakers. I thought about making a moccasin that looks like a Nike Air Force One. It has a very wide base and a double-stacked leather sole. We spoke to Echevarria, Kirkland, Kafesu and several other stylish men to find out about the best moccasins at all prices. Here are their choices. The thing with penny loafers is you don’t have to spend a ton on a reliable pair that you can wear for years to come, says Jian DeLeon, fashion and editorial director of Nordstrom Mens. . Florsheims Berkley offers the classic apron toe aesthetic, along with a cushioned footbed and flexible sole, which means you can wear them without socks without having to worry about breaking them. Chris Black recommends Dr. Martens Adrian for his chunky sole, tassels, and kiltie (a fringed leather tongue). The large sole also has a bit more height, he says. Go ahead, give yourself a helping hand. Black is also a fan of the classics Bass Tassel Loafer Weejuns. This is real Take the ivy Shit, but that’s what I’m here, said Black. These have moc stitching, which I love, and the price is RIGHT. Affordable Stunting: You love to see it. I’ve been wearing moccasins for as long as I can remember, says Strategist associate Chadner Navarro. I have more than two dozen pairs, he says, and the ones I’ve lived in for almost a year are Wolf & Shepherds Monaco Moccasins with cognac. Navarro says the soft unlined Italian suede is perfect for traveling. You can really flatten them without feeling like you’re going to destroy them. I love the way the shape is narrower, which gives her a slightly more dressy figure without being witch-pointed. In addition, the rear part of the shoe that covers your heels folds up, so you can also rock them like mules. Blackstock and Weber were recommended by four stylish men we consulted, including Strategist associate editor Louis Cheslaw. When I want to wear a pair of loafers more casually, I wear my Blackstock and my Webers, he says. While my other dress shoes really only work with more formal outfits, the bulkier, more modern, almost sneaker-shaped B&W pairs easily with wide jeans, sports shorts and socks, as well as suits. Jordan Bunker, a menswear writer and blogger, says, You can easily see how a pair of Blackstock & Webers could be worn 24/7. Your name is not The best F ***** g moccasins in the world without being multifunctional. These loafers took design cues like a more rounded toe and chunky sole from classic sneakers. They also use pebble-grain leathers, bold colors, and premium suede that transform moccasins into footwear for a more modern era of clothing. It gives a playful touch to the moccasins, says Kafesu. And luckily, the company still acts like a classic shoemaker. The designs are timeless, the materials are of the highest quality, and experts are on hand to answer any questions you may have before you buy, says Cheslaw. Vinnys is a Copenhagen-based shoe brand that Kafesu recommends for its sleek, slim shape. It’s very Scandinavian in its thinking and design as it has a much more refined silhouette, he says. There are small functional details, like the back seam which makes it easy to put them on and take them off without scratching the back. For more durability, Vinnys also presents commando Vibram soles. As Kafesu says, the company combines both durability and elegance. Morjas was recommended to me, and I’ve since put several friends on their moccasins, says Nicolas lazaro, community specialist for Graalé. These have a classic, dressy silhouette you’ll be hard pressed to find in this price range, and details that will make a lasting difference. It features a soft, fully lined black calfskin upper so they’re comfortable from the first time you use them, and the Goodyear stitched construction means they can be resole when you inevitably wear them. If the price is still a bit high for you, the brand recently launched the Morjas Univers program, where you can buy moccasins that can have minor wear for up to 20 percent off. Kafesu says the Paraboot Reim is built like a tank. I live in Copenhagen where the weather can get a bit rough. You ride a bike every day, so you need tough leather to cope with the bike pedals, as well as a strong rubber outsole to deal with salt on the streets, snow and everything. this kind of things. With this shoe, he says, he found something that can do all of this. Its robust, but at the same time beautiful and elegant. This is the moccasin that Kirkland has the longest (five or six years). It’s like classic moccasins. It has a wider shape and can fit almost any foot, he says. The flattering shape will appeal to fans of classic Ivy style or trad style. I really like vintage Gucci Horsebit loafers, says Timothy Grindle, co-owner of the Boulder-based clothing company. Canoe club. They never go out of style and you can get a pair on eBay for a few hundred or less, then take them to a shoemaker and give them the royal treatment. Echevarria is also a fan, as is Kafesu, who says the look of these shoes transcends time. You can buy them new from the retailers below, but they’re also worth digging for. My favorite moccasin is the Churchs Pembrey style, says Bunker. It’s made in Northampton and has a scalloped tongue and Y point. Everything looks a bit more thoughtful. He likes to wear them with almost any look: when it comes to styling moccasins, I don’t think they fit in one box. I’ll be wearing mine to a friends wedding next week, but there’s nothing stopping me from donning them with shorts and socks. I like to play between the formal and casual lines of the attire and borrow elements from both. Virgil Nicholas, the creator of the shoe brand Vinnys, also recommends the Pembrey. He says it has a sturdy build and you get a feel for the craftsmanship once it's on your feet. Grindle is also a fan: the figure is perfect, neither too low nor too stocky, he says. They feel luxurious, but also like I can sink them into the ground.

