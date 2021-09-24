Luxury brand Moncler hosts immersive digital fashion experience with Alicia Keys





Italian luxury brand Moncler, known for its high-fashion sportswear and ski jackets, has announced that it will host an all-digital fashion event on Saturday, September 25 to take fans behind the scenes with 11 of its best. designers. The event, which will be hosted by pop icon Alicia Keys, serves as an extension of the brand’s Moncler Genius program, which uses designers from around the world to create custom collections for the brand.

Moncler has unveiled a new global campaign to promote its upcoming MONDOGENIUS digital experience, which will take place on September 25. The event, hosted by Alicia Keys from Milan, will take viewers on a virtual journey of visions from 11 different designers. The event spans the initiative of the Moncler Genius brands. Initially presented at Milan Fashion Week 2018, the Moncler Genius project aims to reverse the tradition of appointing a creative director to lead a brand. Instead, Moncler is enlisting a multitude of creatives from around the world to develop their own collections for the brand. The idea also takes a page out of the streetwear drop culture book, creating a year-round hype by releasing collections from various designers on an ongoing basis. The MONDOGENIUS event (note that mondo is derived from the Latin mundus, which means world) takes participants through the creative processes of some of the Moncler Genius designers, splashed in five of the world’s biggest fashion cities: Milan, New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Viewers will get an intimate glimpse into the inspiration behind recent collections, with designers showcasing the artwork, music, movies and sports that have inspired some of their Moncler looks. In these ever-changing times, I truly believe in the power of connecting communities around the world through experiences, said Remo Ruffini, brand president and CEO, in a statement. The greatest inspirations I have had in my life have come directly from people, and at Moncler we know that the more we inspire people, the more they inspire us. This is the principle that guided the creation of Moncler Genius for 2021. MONDOGENIUS was designed to be a true immersion in the energy and cultural evolution of Moncler without leaving anyone behind. In addition to showcasing seven current Moncler Genius designers, the brand will also introduce four new players to the roster: DingYun Zhang from China, who has garnered some cult following for his down jackets; Tokyo-based HYKE, created by married designers Yukiko Ode and Hideaki Yoshihara; Palm Angels, founded by the former artistic director of Monclers Francesco Ragazzi; and finally the New York-based eyewear brand Gentle Monster. To promote the event, Moncler tapped the AKQA New York design agency to create and launch a global campaign. The efforts include a 60-second hero film that takes viewers through a quick tour of the five cities featured, playing on thematic elements relevant to each city, such as Tokyo’s iconic cherry blossoms and New York’s yellow taxis. York, in different graphic styles. Each city has its own history and visual language, incorporating references and details of incredible events and settings, said Giles McCormack, managing partner of the agency. McCormack noted that the film was inspired by the concept of the portal, which he says serves as the perfect visual metaphor for futuristic travel, connecting the cities, people, and ideas of Genius. The campaign also includes a handful of Out-of-Home (OOH) placements, which will appear in all five cities featured. In total, AKQA has created some 300 unique assets to promote MONOGENIUS. MONDOGENIUS is such an original concept and this year it will immerse audiences in a unique series of digital experiences like never before, said McCormack. Viewers can follow the event live on social media or on mondogenius.moncler.com. The show will also be hosted on a number of Moncler Genius partner platforms, including various e-commerce and media sites.

For more, Sign up for The Drums Daily U.S. Newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2021/09/23/luxury-brand-moncler-host-immersive-digital-fashion-experience-with-alicia-keys The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos