New Waterfront Man men’s store opens in Hamilton – The Royal Gazette

A new men’s store is due to open in Hamilton on Friday.

Waterfront Man will open at 10 a.m. at the location of the former AS Coopers Man store at 29 Front Street.

The new store is owned by the Waterfront Group of Companies.

The Waterfront Group said the store will be anchored by leading brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Peter Millar, Hugo Boss and Helly Hansen.

The Waterfront Mans selection will also be complemented by more recent names such as Faherty, Swet Tailor, Rhone, Sail Racing and Psycho Bunny.

The newly remodeled 3,000 square foot boutique also offers a handpicked selection of men’s shoes, accessories, books, gifts and accessories, as well as exclusive wines, spirits and craft beers from Miles. Market.

While the merchandise is curated to appeal to the man of today, The Waterfront Group said the decor was an intentional nod to the men of the Bermuda waterfront of yesterday.

A vintage canvas image of former Waterfront Groups patriarch and treasure diver Harry Cox features prominently near the Ralph Lauren section.

Retail industry veteran Somers Cooper, formerly Managing Director of AS Cooper & Sons Ltd, is leading the initiative.

He said: The Waterfront Man concept is built around the needs of our essential local customer. From my experience, I have found that while the products, brands and aesthetics are designed to primarily appeal to our local community, they will also be well received by our visitors, especially when we add an authentic Bermuda perspective. to the mixture.

The challenge today with the force of online shopping is to create a shopping experience that appeals to the senses. Look, touch, listen, smell, it’s a way to connect with a brand that cannot be replicated on the internet. End it with an exceptional customer service approach and you can compete face to face with anyone.

Will Cox, Chairman of the Waterfront Group of Companies, said: The Waterfront Group of Companies have come together to represent a lifestyle brand focused on good living.

We have top-notch offices, waterfront residences, gym and wellness center, restaurant and grocery store, PW marine and the Waterfront Marina as well as clothing brand, Vineyard Vines.

It became evident that there was a void to be filled when it came to menswear currently on the island. While our Vineyard Vines retail clothing store has a strong and very popular menswear line, we realized the apparent lack of other well-known menswear brands available on the island.

Therefore, we decided to fill this void and the idea of ​​Waterfront Man was born. The new store will be a great addition to our Waterfront Group of Companies lifestyle brand. We look forward to providing residents and visitors with a premier shopping experience featuring well-known brands alongside emerging brands with a local Bermuda flavor.

Mr Cooper added: It is far from ideal to open a whole new store during the Covid-19 pandemic, but life has to go on. We will open our doors but remain vigilant and follow all health and safety guidelines, including mask wear, social distancing, and hand sanitization.

While we would not expect a large crowd given the current circumstances, we will be attentive and manage the numbers in the store to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

Waterfront Man: The New Men’s Boutique at 29 Front Street, Hamilton (Photograph by Jeremy Deacon)