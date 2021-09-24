Fashion
New Waterfront Man men’s store opens in Hamilton – The Royal Gazette
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 7:57 AM
A new men’s store is due to open in Hamilton on Friday.
Waterfront Man will open at 10 a.m. at the location of the former AS Coopers Man store at 29 Front Street.
The new store is owned by the Waterfront Group of Companies.
The Waterfront Group said the store will be anchored by leading brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Peter Millar, Hugo Boss and Helly Hansen.
The Waterfront Mans selection will also be complemented by more recent names such as Faherty, Swet Tailor, Rhone, Sail Racing and Psycho Bunny.
The newly remodeled 3,000 square foot boutique also offers a handpicked selection of men’s shoes, accessories, books, gifts and accessories, as well as exclusive wines, spirits and craft beers from Miles. Market.
While the merchandise is curated to appeal to the man of today, The Waterfront Group said the decor was an intentional nod to the men of the Bermuda waterfront of yesterday.
A vintage canvas image of former Waterfront Groups patriarch and treasure diver Harry Cox features prominently near the Ralph Lauren section.
Retail industry veteran Somers Cooper, formerly Managing Director of AS Cooper & Sons Ltd, is leading the initiative.
He said: The Waterfront Man concept is built around the needs of our essential local customer. From my experience, I have found that while the products, brands and aesthetics are designed to primarily appeal to our local community, they will also be well received by our visitors, especially when we add an authentic Bermuda perspective. to the mixture.
The challenge today with the force of online shopping is to create a shopping experience that appeals to the senses. Look, touch, listen, smell, it’s a way to connect with a brand that cannot be replicated on the internet. End it with an exceptional customer service approach and you can compete face to face with anyone.
Will Cox, Chairman of the Waterfront Group of Companies, said: The Waterfront Group of Companies have come together to represent a lifestyle brand focused on good living.
We have top-notch offices, waterfront residences, gym and wellness center, restaurant and grocery store, PW marine and the Waterfront Marina as well as clothing brand, Vineyard Vines.
It became evident that there was a void to be filled when it came to menswear currently on the island. While our Vineyard Vines retail clothing store has a strong and very popular menswear line, we realized the apparent lack of other well-known menswear brands available on the island.
Therefore, we decided to fill this void and the idea of Waterfront Man was born. The new store will be a great addition to our Waterfront Group of Companies lifestyle brand. We look forward to providing residents and visitors with a premier shopping experience featuring well-known brands alongside emerging brands with a local Bermuda flavor.
Mr Cooper added: It is far from ideal to open a whole new store during the Covid-19 pandemic, but life has to go on. We will open our doors but remain vigilant and follow all health and safety guidelines, including mask wear, social distancing, and hand sanitization.
While we would not expect a large crowd given the current circumstances, we will be attentive and manage the numbers in the store to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.
Waterfront Man: The New Men’s Boutique at 29 Front Street, Hamilton (Photograph by Jeremy Deacon)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.royalgazette.com/local-business/business/article/20210923/new-mens-store-in-a-familiar-location/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]