NMiF discusses drought and agriculture, indigenous voice in fashion and the progress of redistribution: UNM Newsroom





This week, New Mexico Focus correspondent Antonia Gonzales chats with Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse (Han Gwich’in Sicangu / Oglala Lakota) about her recent appearance on the Met Gala red carpet and her walk at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old has been an indigenous activist and environmental activist since becoming a model. Now, with a bigger stage, Chasinghorse sees a chance to amplify her message. A prolonged drought across the West has hit ranchers and farmers in New Mexico particularly hard. Environmental correspondent Laura Paskus speaks with Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte about the reaction from producers in the state. A pivot to more water-efficient policies and crops is already happening, but Witte expects new consumer behavior to play a major role in what is grown in New Mexico. With Balloon Fiesta soon to color dawn around Albuquerque, The Line’s opinion panel is talking about the festival’s decision to forgo a vaccine requirement – and what that could mean for other major events. The group is also discussing the past few weeks of the state’s redistribution plan, which has shifted into high gear with the release of proposed revisions to political boundaries. The panel begins the show with a discussion of the impact of the Texas abortion law in New Mexico and the reaction of politicians and state doctors. New Mexico in Focus airs on NMPBS 5.1 (KNME HD) on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 26 at 7 a.m., and streamed on the PBS video app. NMiF segment

Native American fashion takes center stage

Corresponding Antonia Gonzales Guest Quannah Chasinghorse, model Agriculture and drought

Corresponding Laura Paskus, environment correspondent Guest Jeff Witte, New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture The line’s opinion panel Serge Martinez, Faculty of Law of the UNM

Tom Garrity, The Garrity Group

Martha Burk, political psychologist and author of “Your Voice, Your Vote” Host Gene Grant New Mexico in Focus is the prime-time news magazine broadcast on PBS in New Mexico covering the events, issues, and people that shape life in New Mexico and the Southwest. NMiF takes a multi-level look at social, political, economic, health, education and art issues, and explores them in depth with a critical eye to give them context beyond the “news of the day” . The producer of New Mexico in Focus is Matt Grubs, with Kathy Wimmer, associate producer. The executive producer of NM PBS Public Affairs is Kevin McDonald. The McCune Charitable Foundation provides funding to the NMiF, as well as viewers like you. Receive updates, watch and follow New Mexico PBS on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and more.

