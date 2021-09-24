The 7 best Chelsea boots for men to slip on in 2021

You wouldn’t know by looking at them, but of all the best boots on the market, Chelsea boots might have an interesting history. After being invented for Queen Victoria (yes, they were originally designed for women, but that doesn’t make them any less unisex now), Chelsea boots grew in popularity until the start of World War I, when they fell into disuse. That is, until the mods took them back to the 50s and 60s in London’s Chelsea neighborhood – hence the name they carry today.

In the decades that followed, the popularity of men’s Chelsea boots has grown and decreased. But regardless of where they stand in terms of trends, there’s no denying that Chelsea boots have earned their place as a staple of shoe style. Which brings us to the question we were here to answer: what are the best Chelsea boots to buy right now?

Sadly, as with everything fashionable, we can’t just pick one pair, call them the best Chelsea boots, and be done with it. No two personal styles for men are created equal, so there is no ultimate answer. What we can do, however, is give you a few things to consider when looking for your best Chelsea boots. First, look for boots that strike at the ankle for optimal support and versatility. They should also be made from two pieces of fashioned leather, one at the heel and the other covering the arch of the foot and toes, connected by an elastic at the sides. Finally, pay close attention to the shape of the toe. You’re looking for the right balance between sharp and blunt, ideally a kind of rounded tip. This will help them distinguish (pun intended) between formal and casual, allowing you to dress your best Chelsea boots with a suit, or keep it casual with a nice pair of dark wash denim jeans.

Need help? We back you up with what we consider to be seven of the best Chelsea boots on the market right now.

Common Projects Sand suede Chelsea boots

Common Projects’ mastery of essential everyday footwear is unmatched and that applies to their version of the Chelsea boot. Available in a beige suede that has essentially become synonymous with the best Chelsea boots in recent years, they feature a crepe sole that will keep you comfortable wherever the night takes you.

Saint Laurent Wyatt 40 Chelsea Boots

Since the day Saint Laurent made its first Chelsea boot, the brand has reigned supreme in the genre. And the Wyatt is its flagship shoe. We see it as the platonic ideal of Chelsea boots. With a lightweight heel, sleek leather upper, and a perfectly pointed toe, it gives off the perfect rocker vibes that suit both celebrities and style-conscious everyday people.

Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens Vegan 2976 Felix

Doc Martens may be known for his iconic lace-up shoes, but his Chelsea boot is just as tough and infused with the same punk rock spirit. Plus, you can get them in vegan leather, so you don’t have to worry so much about the ethics of it all.

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boots

One of the reasons these Astorflex Chelsea boots were ecologically designed in Italy using all-natural dyes by a family that has been doing just that for six generations. The other reason is that they are only very nice boots.

The Row burnished-leather Chelsea boots

You might be surprised to see a pair on this list from The Row, the fashion label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but these Chelsea boots are definitely worth your attention. The chunky elastic bands give a modern twist to this classic style and the burgundy calfskin, well, it’s really nice to look at.

Churchs Houston Chelsea Boots

We can’t make a list of the best Chelsea boots without including one of the British brands that undoubtedly shaped some of the boots that brought them back to popularity in the 60s. Churchs has been making quality footwear since the 1800s. , and their Houston boots are a testament to the mastery they have acquired over the centuries.

Original Blundstone Suede Boots

Rugged is an understatement when it comes to Blundstone boots. Take these water-resistant waxed suede Chelsea boots: not only do they look great, but they can literally take on anything you throw at them, from hiking in the backcountry to trampling the city streets.

