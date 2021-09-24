Bootylicious? What the return of fashion means behind | Fashion





The idea of ​​what’s sexy has undergone a trendy makeover lately. Since the pandemic shut down all semblance of flesh and instead saw virtually everyone opting for chunky, tie-dye jogging bottoms, efforts have been made to bring the sexy back. The widely predicted vaxxed and waxed Hot Girl Summer has been delayed, but lately we’ve seen a bunch of celebs showing off more than usual, whether in bodysuits or Love Island-inspired pin tops. Zo Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the Met Gala. Photograph: Matt Baron / Rex / Shutterstock The bottom is the most recent unexpected anatomical feature to be released. Of Lil Nas X on Instagram to Rihanna on the cover of Dazed magazine, the back is attracting more and more attention. Whether this comes in the form of revealing pants (like Dua Lipathong dress), lingerie (Megan Fox and Khlo Kardashian posing in their Foam on Instagram) or high fashion pants that draw attention to the wearers behind (like Fioruccis angel patch jeans). So, have we hit rock bottom or is it something else? Part of a global 2000s revival trend that includes corsets, platform high heels and low rise jeans, with a layer of cultural appropriation. This decade has seen women like Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian embrace the twerk and take hold of the larger butt crop. As writer Crystal Martin wrote in the cup: It’s an exploitation of black women as old as black history in America. Indeed, at the Met Gala: where the theme was American independence, the buttocks are once again in the spotlight. Zo Kravitz wore a see-through Saint Laurent number, Empires Taraji P Henson wore a Moschino jumpsuit with a revealing low-cut back, and singer Teyana Taylor wore a silver Prabal Gurung outfit with a split neckline. Andrew Ibi, senior lecturer at John Moores University in Liverpool, says that in music and sport in particular, we’ve seen a constant stream of black women and their butts for as long as I can remember, pointing fingers at them. visuals of funk, disco, dancehall, hip hop music and afrobeat. The importance of black women in sports has also given us constant access to their buttocks, he adds. The mainstream white culture was obsessed with form and difference – it was a voyeuristic feat of the masses, he says. Brands run by global superstars like Rhianna and Beyonc just continue the narrative, the only difference being that they completely own their scene. Significantly, at the Met Gala, it was the black women who did the stripping of the buttocks, taking back the buttocks, so to speak. Like the various black hairstyles on display, this was a statement of sartorial intent and an important reframing.

