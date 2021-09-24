Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show: See all the celebrities





The sexiest fashion show is back. The highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. Special 3 premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video and was packed with celebs discovering everything in the skinniest of lingerie looks. Model moms Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and even Cindy Crawford undressed to strut, while Madonna’s daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, singer Troye Sivan and actresses Sabrina Carpenter and Vanessa Hudgens also showed their skivvies. And the Bad Gal herself was part of the show, wearing a red snakeskin bodysuit over a black lace bra. Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk were just two of the superstars who modeled lingerie as part of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show. Getty Images While Crawford, 55, wore a bodycon halter dress with a high slit, Hadid who recently celebrated her daughter Khai’s first birthday wore a dress and panties and sported a choppy hairstyle with bangs. Cindy Crawford looked demure in a long silk dress. Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savag Prinsloo, too, was styled with futuristic bangs, while Hudgens and Ratajkowski had braids. Featuring artists such as Normani, Ricky Martin and Nas, the show which featured male and female styles in the inclusive Savage X Fenty size range, available for purchase now on the Amazon Fashion Store Only one thing was missing: the returns of Rihanna’s beau, A $ AP Rocky. Are you kidding me? Do you know who i am I’m a control freak, Rihanna said at her show’s red carpet premiere, when asked if the rapper had any input into the design. Look, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my creations, added the 33-year-old singer. Plus, even though he didn’t show up on stage, Rocky reportedly attended the party, cheering on the production.

