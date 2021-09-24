



PARIS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Earlier in July, virtual reality headset maker Oculus (owned by the metaverse company recently claimed by Facebook) released a Recall of 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headsets for the foam padding of his helmet. The move came after the company discovered that the interior foam inside the VR headset was causing skin irritation issues like rashes in some users. As more and more people enter VR with Quest 2, we started to receive reports that a very small percentage of Quest 2 customers have experienced skin irritation after using the removable foam facial interface, Andrew Bosworth, head of Facebook Reality Labs, wrote last month. It is estimated that four million helmets have been sold in the United States and The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported receiving 5,716 irritation reports and 45 incidents that required medical attention. After halting sales last month, Facebook resumed sales of the Oculus Quest 2 with a new model that doubles on-board storage for the same original price (the original model only shipped with 64 GB of memory while the new model has 128 GB). Bearing witness to how virtual reality has already become deeply relevant in society, the recall caused disruption in all industries, including the fashion industry which saw a new uptake of virtual reality events after the pandemic. global. The next CSA (Circular fashion summit, the world’s largest VR summit in the fashion industry) was not immune, as its ticket offerings include an Oculus Quest 2 headset to join the SPIN metaverse.The app is exclusively available on the Oculus Store, where the summit will be held. Thus, the dates of the summit have been shifted from October 14, 2021 to December 912, 2021. Visit cfs.mode for more information on CFS 2021 VR. Tickets are available now. Circular Fashion Summit (CFS by lablaco) Circular fashion summit by lablaco is the leading global virtual reality collective action summit for fashion, taking place on December 912 this year, supporting the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Bringing together the leaders of design change, technology and sustainability to share knowledge, and above all to ignite immediate action on three measurable goals, accelerating a digital circular economy for fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005475/en/The-Great-Recall-Circular-Fashion-Summit-2021-Announces-New-Dates-After-Massive-VR-Headsets-Recall

