Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: University of Notre Dame Uniforms

Welcome to a special and emergency edition of your favorite fashion blog. With the Wisconsins Shamrock Series game with Our Lady on us we thought it was best to dive into what the Fighting Irish will be wearing at Soldier Field.

Notre Dame posted their Shamrock series threads in August and I was honestly so disappointed that I thought I would leave it to get closer to the game…

You might remember that when Wisconsin ditched their uniform in June, we obviously categorized it as YAASS QUEEN, like there’s any doubt it’s so freezing.

So let’s take a look what will Notre-Dame wear at the ball game and see if that’s what Jesus would or wouldn’t have done.

As a reminder, here’s how we rate things:

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Work it: You brought it.

QUEEN YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys to the yard.

The school: University of Notre-Dame

Mascot: Irish fighting

Color scheme: Blue and Gold

Official brand sponsor: Under protection

Helmet:

As always, Notre-Dame will wear her usual golden helmet, with a gray face mask. However, there is a small change, as the helmet will feature four stars on the back of the helmet, which honors the Chicago flag.

I would have liked to see Notre Dame jump a little further with her helmet for the Shamrock Series, maybe wear the golden helmet with a blue mask? Something out of the ordinary, Wisconsin threw the Forward symbol of the Wisconsin state flag over the W-movement of its helmet and is wearing a white mask.

In the past, Notre Dame has included its logo, or even a trefoil on the helmet during Shamrock Series games.

Headphone score:

Ewww, simply for lack of creativity.

Uniform:

Notre Dame’s uniform will be blue, as usual, with a few small adjustments.

The sleeve will feature two gold stripes, which resemble the rivers and streams depicted on the Chicago flag. The numbers on the uniform will be white as usual, but will not have the normal gold trim.

The all-white numbers are considered to be serif blocks, which represent the city with broad shoulders. The back collar of the uniform displays the mission statement of Notre Dame, which is Graduate Champions.

The pants the Fighting Irish will wear are a nod to the Notre Dame team that played the first football game at Soldier Field in 1924, the same year the school won its first championship. The pants are gold, with two blue lines with a white line in the middle, running down the leg.

Finally, the gloves mirror the stripe of the pants, while being blue, with gold and white stripes, which is another nod to the Chicago flag. Just like with the helmet, I’m a little disappointed with these uniforms, as I am with the standard Notre Dame look.

In the past, Notre Dame has taken risks with her uniform during this series. Go with a blue uniform, with a gothic style design on the shoulders, with solid gold accents (pictured above). Or the multiple times they’ve worn different shades of green for the game.

Uniform note:

Ewww, again, because of a lack of creativity. Take some risks. I’m not crazy, I’m just disappointed.