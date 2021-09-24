Carolina Herrera receives 2021 Couture Council Award for Fashion Art





“It’s rare to see a brand today that truly embodies a person like Carolina Herrera,” says Dr. Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. “Every time she walks into the room – and it happened the other week at lunch – everyone turns to see what she’s wearing. Wes is in the interesting position of not just having the archives. , but the person, as a source of inspiration. ” Before the Couture Council lunch, Dr. Steele a CGV through FIT’s legendary archive, which includes pieces donated by Herrera herself, as well as the first piece they acquired from Gordon’s Carolina Herrera collections. She noted how well Gordon interpreted many of Herrera’s signatures – polka dots, collared shirts, sleeves and voluminous skirts – but with updated silhouettes and always with an eye on bright colors, which Dr Steele did. thinks he’s doing extremely well. Notable attendees included: Carolina Herrera, Patricia Lansing, Shanina Shaik, Fern Mallis, Martha Stewart, Indre Rockefeller, Stacey Bendet Eisner, Nicole Miller, Julie Macklowe, Jean Shafiroff, Ramy Brook and Gillian Hearst. Yvonne Tnt / BFA.com The Couture Council Luncheon honored Gordon as the head of Carolina Herrera with the 2021 Couture Council Award for Fashion Art at Cipriani South Street. The annual event benefits the FIT Museum, which is open and free to the public, showcasing the FIT archives. In accepting the award, Gordon said of Herrera: “To the Queen of New York. The empress of elegance. I dedicate this prize to you. I have only been the keeper of the magical house you have built. Olivia hosken

Style and interior writer

Olivia Hosken is the Style & Interiors Editor for Town & Country, covering everything related to design, architecture, fashion and jewelry. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/parties/a37711035/carolina-herrera-2021-couture-council-award-for-artistry-of-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos