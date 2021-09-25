Fashion
Get up to 40% off the 6 Best Mens Jackets of Fall at J. Crew
When it comes to fall staples of sweaters and from jackets to boots and lounge wear very few brands still hit the mark like J Crew. Each year, the iconic clothing brand organizes a to sell just as the fall season kicks off. And this year the all-new Fall Haul Event has some of the best fashion savings you’ll find, especially for those looking to grab the best men’s jackets for fall.
Until Monday, September 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST, buyers receive a 30% discount on their purchase on select items under $ 250. Those who spend more than $ 250 get an even higher offer of 40% off their purchase. To snag these savings, just apply the code MORE AUTUMN at the register.
With the fall season just beginning, now is the best time to buy a quality jacket that will last you a lifetime. Check out six of the best J. Crews Fall Haul Event options below.
1. Stretch Corduroy Trucker Jacket, $ 89.60 with code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 128)
This brown J. Crew saddle Stretch Corduroy Trucker Jacket is a bestseller for a reason. It comes in six sizes (extra-small to XX-large) and features a 15 column stretch corduroy construction, perfect for fall. While minimal and not as bulky as standard winter coats, this jacket will keep you warm without the bulk.
2. Quilted basic jacket, $ 103.60 With Code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 148)
Who doesn’t love a classic bomber jacket-style jacket? This J. Crew Quilted basic jacket is available in three beautiful fall colors (general surplus, bright orange and navy blue) and features chic quilted seams that make it the perfect piece for dressing up or casually. Pair it with a relaxed white tee or a cable-knit cotton V-neck sweater for a more formal touch.
3. Brunswick rain jacket, $ 110.60 with code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 158)
This blue J. Crew mansion Brunswick rain jacket is the perfect choice for those who like to make a low-key fashion statement while battling the elements. It is designed with details inspired by the outdoors in an urban style. wrap, as J. Crew explains, with three layers of waterproof stretch nylon fabric. So you will stay dry no matter what.
4. Wallace & Barnes Chore jacket with corduroy collar, $ 117.60 with code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 168)
Wallace & Barnes, J. Crews’ exclusive collection of modern essentials, features some of the most timeless fall and winter pieces you can find. This bestseller Chore jacket with corduroy collar is the proof. It’s available in three fall-ready colors (Midnight Teal, Espresso, and Light Caramel) and six sizes (X-small to XX-large).
This premium, minimalist jacket is made from a thick, durable cotton called duck canvas, the same material used for Dutch Navy uniforms in the 18th century.
5. Kinloch fabric utility jacket, $ 166.60 with code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 238)
J. Crews Kinloch fabric utility jacket is, by far, the best mid-season jacket you can buy. It comes in three colors (navy, olive moss and burnt saffron) and six sizes. It features classic details like corozo buttons, a corduroy collar, tartan cotton lining and three patch and flap pockets.
6. Kinlock Fabric Utility Fishing Jacket, $ 166.80 with the code MOREFALL (Orig. $ 278)
Finally, and the best deal of the six, is the J. Crew Kinlock Fabric Utility Fishing Jacket. It comes in two colors (estate blue and baked clay), six sizes, and takes inspiration from vintage peach styles. Its durable 100% cotton construction is inspired by the Scottish Isles that are ready for the whimsical fall weather, so it will keep you warm in a silhouette that will never go out of style.
