Clovis Unified revises dress code after parents and students call for change





CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) – Parents and students are asking Clovis Unified to change the dress code, and the district says it is open to discussion. Some popular items include the length of the shorts, the width of the straps of the tank top, and how the leggings can be worn. All of these are common women’s clothing choices and many girls say they feel called upon. The district says it is ready to make changes, but it wants to ensure that the dress code goals are always met.

“What we want is a dress code that makes us feel safer and less focused,” says student Phoebe Schmitz. Clovis Unified students are asking for change. “The tank tops have to be two inches wide and that’s just not practical,” Schmitz added. “It’s really hard to find.” Many have denounced the dress code saying it is unrealistic and targets women, even staging a white veil in August to protest the current policy. “Going into the stores and trying to find jeans that aren’t ripped or frayed is a lot harder to find and it’s getting more and more expensive,” student Anissa Molina said. The district says it is open to change and even made the decision months ago to review the dress code. “Chat with our community and make sure the goals we have for the dress code are met both in the code itself and in its application,” said Unified Clovis spokesperson Kelly Avants.

They want to hear from parents before making big changes. Clovis’ unified parent, Kathleen Ryan, says there are some issues with the politics. “What I would like to see is make politics more gender neutral,” Ryan said. “Why do we control how many legs a woman can show without addressing boys? Ditto for the shoulders. They both have shoulders, don’t they? Why do we only watch the shoulders of the girls? “ Any modification of the policy must be approved by the board of directors. “We need a dress code that is accessible to all and we need a dress code that meets all the standards of the law,” added Avants. “It means it’s non-sexist, there is no distinction between boys and girls.” Right now, Clovis Unified is asking families for their opinion. They plan to share their recommendations in November and implement the changes in January 2022. If you’re a parent interested in sharing your thoughts, you can do so. in line.

Copyright 2021 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc30.com/clovis-unified-dress-code-change/11045132/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos